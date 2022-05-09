Oral Macromolecular Formulation Market 2022 Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2031

Oral Macromolecular Formulation Market 2022

Oral Macromolecular Formulations: Market to Remain Dominated by Biopharmaceutical Companies

The global "Oral Macromolecular Formulation Market" is likely to jump the innovation gun by reaching US$ 15.7 Mn in 2020. The CAGR would be 5.1%. With mental health being the prerogative, there is telepsychiatry in place. It has been a proven fact that physical ailments would get cured speedily if the psyche is in place. With geographical barriers getting transcended, telephychiatry would be an indispensable part of the healthcare vertical. This would be the fact pertaining to healthcare vertical in future.

The global oral macromolecular formulation market was valued at around US$ 15.7 Mn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a steady CAGR of around 5.1% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

There are various problems associated with injections, such as pain and needle stick injuries. These issues can be overcome by various ways, and oral route of drug administration is one of them.

For instance, according to CDC, in the U.S., the annual number of sharp injuries among healthcare workers (HCWs) is 385,000.

Biologics play a valuable role in the treatment of numerous health conditions such Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune diseases, but its delivery is difficult due to its large molecular weight and associated costs that tend to be greater than those of small-molecule drugs. Also, biologics have high specificity and low toxicity as compared to small molecules. Oral route of administration of biologics is crucial in the field of therapeutics due to its non-invasiveness, patient compliance, and convenience of drug administration.

Oral formulation of macromolecules will be primarily beneficial for the geriatric population, especially those suffering from diabetes, because they need regular administration of insulin.

Although the market in not very consolidated, still, there are a few players who are focusing on expansion in emerging regions, doing promotional activities, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations to further strengthening their market presence.

Oral insulin, (Capsulin™) by Diabetelogy successfully completed 25,000 dosing events in a phase 2b study in early stage type 2 diabetic patients. The phase 2b study shows that capsule formulations can achieve statistically significant changes in key parameters.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By indication, inflammatory bowel disorder is set to hold around 45% market value share globally.

Biopharmaceutical companies are set to dominate with a market share of 83% over the forecast period.

By region, North America is projected to dominate the global market with a value share of around 55%.

“Increasing demand for biologics and technological advancements are promoting effective product development," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Collaborations and partnerships have emerged as a key growth strategy adopted by industry players. By focusing on these strategies, market stakeholders are expanding their geographic footprint and strengthening their presence.

In December 2020, UPM Pharmaceuticals announced a partnership with RedHill Biopharma Ltd., which will benefit RedHill’s novel, first-in-class, orally administered Phase 3-stage drug candidate under development for severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Oral macromolecular formulation market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031.

The research study is based on the indication (inflammatory bowel disorder, diabetes, and others) and end user (biopharmaceutical companies and academic and research institutes), across key regions of the world.

Key Questions Answered in the Oral Macromolecular Formulation Market Report

How is the Oral Macromolecular Formulation Market expected to grow over the projected period?

What direction is the Oral Macromolecular Formulation Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Oral Macromolecular Formulation Market in future?

What are the key market drivers in the Oral Macromolecular Formulation Market?

What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Oral Macromolecular Formulation Market manufacturers?

What are the key developments and trends taking over the Oral Macromolecular Formulation Market?

Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Oral Macromolecular Formulation Market?

