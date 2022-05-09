Submit Release
News Search

There were 568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,977 in the last 365 days.

Be aware of changes to turtle harvest regulations

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds Minnesotans hoping to harvest wild turtles this year that they will need a valid fishing license and must adhere to updated regulations.

Residents with an angling license can take snapping and western painted turtles in Minnesota for personal use — to eat, keep as pets or to remove as a nuisance. All other turtle species, including softshells, cannot be taken from the wild.

Western painted turtles must measure between 4 and 5 1/2 inches in shell length and may be taken at any time of the year. The possession limit is three. Snapping turtles must be a minimum of 12 inches in shell length. The possession limit is three. The season for snapping turtles is currently closed; it will reopen Friday, July 1, and remain open through Sunday, April 30, 2023. Restricting harvest during nesting season helps ensure the future of snapping turtles in Minnesota.

Standard angling gear may be used to take turtles. Individuals wishing to use traps, nets or other commercial equipment need a recreational turtle license in addition to an angling license. Firearms, bows, spears, impaling objects, explosives, drugs, poisons, lime or other harmful substances are not permitted for harvesting turtles.

Individuals who wish to obtain a recreational turtle license may fill out an application in-person or over the phone. DNR’s license center is at 500 Lafayette Road St. Paul. Call 888-646-6367 for more information.

More information regarding turtle regulations, including seasons and size limits, is available on the DNR’s recreational turtle harvest webpage.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds Minnesotans hoping to harvest wild turtles this year that they will need a valid fishing license and must adhere to updated regulations.

Residents with an angling license can take snapping and western painted turtles in Minnesota for personal use — to eat, keep as pets or to remove as a nuisance. All other turtle species, including softshells, cannot be taken from the wild.

Western painted turtles must measure between 4 and 5 1/2 inches in shell length and may be taken at any time of the year. The possession limit is three. Snapping turtles must be a minimum of 12 inches in shell length. The possession limit is three. The season for snapping turtles is currently closed; it will reopen Friday, July 1, and remain open through Sunday, April 30, 2023. Restricting harvest during nesting season helps ensure the future of snapping turtles in Minnesota.

Standard angling gear may be used to take turtles. Individuals wishing to use traps, nets or other commercial equipment need a recreational turtle license in addition to an angling license. Firearms, bows, spears, impaling objects, explosives, drugs, poisons, lime or other harmful substances are not permitted for harvesting turtles.

Individuals who wish to obtain a recreational turtle license may fill out an application in-person or over the phone. DNR’s license center is at 500 Lafayette Road St. Paul. Call 888-646-6367 for more information.

More information regarding turtle regulations, including seasons and size limits, is available on the DNR’s recreational turtle harvest webpage.

You just read:

Be aware of changes to turtle harvest regulations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.