May 9 to 15 is National Nursing Week #WeAnswerTheCall

CANADA, May 9 - May 9 to 15 is National Nursing Week in Canada. Nurses play a pivotal role in the health care of Islanders, working tirelessly at every level of the health care system, be they Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, or Nurse Practitioners.

“PEI’s nurses have always been the face of health care for Islanders. Nurses provide comfort, answer questions and deliver help to people in need of care. When ailing Islanders face some of the most trying times of their lives, nurses are there. On behalf of all Islanders, I want to say ‘Thank you’ to the nurses of Prince Edward Island.” - Ernie Hudson, Minister of Health and Wellness. “

The week was chosen to coincide with the May 12 birth date of nursing icon Florence Nightingale. The theme this year is #WeAnswerTheCall and was developed by Canadian Nurses Association to showcase the many roles that nurses play in a patient’s health-care journey. The pandemic brought to light the courage and commitment that nurses work under every day and showed the important role that nurses play in the community.

“I just want to say thank you to each and every one of you. Be proud of the knowledge and leadership you demonstrate in your profession,” said Marion Dowling Chief Nursing Officer for Health PEI. “Thank you for your work every day, evening, and night. Nurses really are the centre of the health care system, providing skilled, compassionate care in every facet of health care.”

The Department of Health and Wellness and Health PEI wish you all a Happy Nursing Week.

