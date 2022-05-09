# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

05-01-22

Sergeant Gavin Endre conducted a traffic stop in Lamoine on Jacob Murphy (42) of Surry. Jacob was charged with Violating his Conditions of Release and Possession of Scheduled Drugs.

05-02-22

Sergeant Gavin Endre conducted a traffic stop on Nicole Green (33) of Ellsworth and Aaron Gallegos (30) of Trenton, in Lamoine. Green was charged for Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person and Possession of Scheduled Drugs. Gallegos was charged with Violating Conditions of Release.

05-03-22

Sergeant Gavin Endre conducted a traffic stop on David Lentz (22) of Hancock. Lentz was charged with Attaching False Plates and Violating Conditions of Release.

Maine State Police responded to a fatal crash on Route 191 in Meddybemps involving a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by Austin Porter (26) of Alexander. Porter was deceased at the scene and was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Porter was traveling in the southbound lane when he crossed the center line and onto the shoulder of the northbound lane and then overcorrected and went back across the road off the southbound shoulder and into some parked vehicles. Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this crash. Porter was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Corporal Jeffrey Taylor responded as the primary investigating officer and was assisted at the scene by Sergeant Jeffrey Ingemi. Charlotte First Responders, Charlotte Fire Department, Meddybemps Fire Department, Downeast EMS and Lyon’s Towing also assisted.

05-05-22

Corporal Jeff Taylor responded to Lubec for a report that Dari McConnell (36) of Lubec, had made threats to harm with a firearm, to a third party that was at a local school causing the school to go into lock down. As a result of the investigation, Dari McConnell was arrested for terrorizing and given a trespass warning not to return to the Lubec Elementary School at the request of the school. Sergeant Jeff Ingemi, Washington Sheriff Office and Marine Patrol assisted.

05-08-22

Trooper Owen Reed responded to a theft complaint in Sedgwick where it was reported that clamming equipment was stolen from a truck. Investigation continues.