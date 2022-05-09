Autonomous Patient Monitoring To Be The Center-Stage Of The Antibodies Contract Manufacturing Market At A CAGR Of 13.0%

Antibodies Contract Manufacturing Market

Mid-sized Companies to Account for Over 45% Share in Antibodies Contract Manufacturing: Persistence Market Research

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Antibodies Contract Manufacturing Market is slated to grow at a gracious rate of 13.0% by the year 2031. With a value-oriented approach being the need of the hour, the healthcare vertical is likely to go the technologically advanced way in the next 10 years. With Big Data, and AI comprising these advancements, the healthcare vertical is bound to create greater strides going forward.

As per Persistence Market Research’s latest industry analysis, the global antibodies contract manufacturing market was valued at US$ 3.87 Bn in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a high CAGR of close to 13% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

Rising prevalence cancer and infectious diseases is creating rapid development and commercialization need for biopharmaceutical therapeutics. Ultimately, a rise in the prevalence of both conditions is expected to drive the need for biologics.

With advancements in contract solutions, leading CDMOs are focusing on the expansion of their integrated capabilities from the molecule-to-finished products. The trend is significant as the acceleration of development and speed to market is becoming more crucial for biopharmaceutical and biologics developers.

Owing to their high specificity and favorable safety profile associated with antibodies, contract manufacturing outsourcing presently comprises the largest class of biologics in the business, owing to legacy challenges related to the development and manufacturing of biologics.

For example, in July 2020, Avid Bioservices and Argonaut Manufacturing Services entered into agreement to offer biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients integrated process development, drug substance manufacturing, and drug product parenteral manufacturing, to accelerate the development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical therapeutics.

Focusing on reduction in operating costs through outsourcing of R&D and commercialization of antibodies to CMOs/CDMOs could increase operational efficiency. Outsourcing at later stages of clinical development through identification and appointment of a strategic partner could improve efficiencies all along the value chain.

The current biologics-development pipeline supports an outlook of continued healthy growth. The number of biotech patents applied for every year has been growing at approximately 23% annually. According to Persistence Market Research, there are currently more than 1,500 biomolecules undergoing clinical trials, which targeting more than 100 hundred types of diseases, and the success rate for biologics has so far been over twice that of small-molecule products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In terms of product, monoclonal antibodies hold around 89% market value share.

Based on expression system, the mammalian segment is leading with over 84.1% market.

Based on company size, mid-sized companies account the largest market share of 45.9%.

By scale of operation, commercial operations account for 54.3% market share.

By region, North America is set dominate the global antibodies contract manufacturing market with a value share of around 37.9% in 2021. Europe is slated to be the second-largest market with a value share of around 29.7% in 2021.

“Strong biologics pipeline and growing contract manufacturing service adoption are expected to drive market growth over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

New product launches and approvals, agreements, expansion, acquisition collaborations, and partnerships have emerged as key growth strategies being adopted by industry players. By focusing on these strategies, key stakeholders are expanding their geographic footprints and strengthening their existing product portfolios.

In February 2021, Avid Bioservices, Inc. began phase 2 expansion of its Myford manufacturing capacity expansion plan. This expansion will help the company cater the growing demand for contract manufacturing services.

Rentschler Biopharma, in May 2020, entered into a collaboration with Genemab for the development and manufacturing of bispecific antibodies generated with Genmab’s DuoBody Technological Platform.

In August 2018, KBI Biopharma’s subsidiary KBI Biopharma BVBA established its new laboratory in Belgium. With this expansion, the company will be able to offer analytical services in the European market.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the antibodies contract manufacturing market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031.

The research study is based on product (monoclonal antibodies, antibody fragments, and polyclonal antibodies), expression system (mammalian and microbial {bacteria and yeast}), company size (small, mid-sized, large, and very large), and scale of operation (preclinical, clinical, and commercial), across seven key regions of the world.

