Questex’s IECSC Florida 2022 Expands Event, Creates Innovative Partnerships with Caribbean Wellness & Education and Florida State Massage Therapy Association

Unveils New Successful Service Professional Track; Event Takes Place October 9-10, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Florida, the most influential gathering of spa and wellness professionals in the Southeast, today announces it is expanding the event’s attendance by partnering with Caribbean Wellness & Education (WE) and the Florida State Massage Therapy Association (FSMTA). IECSC Florida will be held at the Palm Beach Convention Center, October 9-10, 2022.



Jill Birkett, Vice President, Wellness Group, said, “We are always thinking of new and innovative ways to help our attendees learn, while also driving traffic to our event. We are delighted to be partnering with Caribbean Wellness & Education and the Florida State Massage Therapy Association to accomplish this. We look forward to bringing the industry together this Fall.”

IECSC Florida will unveil a new Successful Service Professional track at the event, which is geared to estheticians and massage therapists, as well as any service provider looking to expand their skills. The track will include a workshop featuring cannabis massage techniques, a business-focused session that will offer National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork (NCBTMB) credits and more.

New Partnerships Drive Event Attendance

IECSC Florida has created partnerships with WE and FSMTA that will drive attendance at the event.

Caribbean Wellness & Education (WE) is a collaborative of spa & wellness professionals, improving standards in the Caribbean and Latin America through professional development, continuing education, and networking events. WE has a history of commitment to the Caribbean wellness tourism community and delivers consulting services and business events, in addition to community outreach throughout the islands. WE will hold its fourth annual 2022 Wellness Mastermind meeting at the IECSC Florida event.

The FSMTA is the only association that works exclusively for massage therapists in Florida. The FSMTA is the oldest professional massage therapy association in the country. Since its inception, the FSMTA has been involved in the legislative process concerning the massage therapy profession. The FSMTA will host a half day meeting at IECSC Florida for its members.

The IECSC Florida will host over 200 industry suppliers of the top brands in the skincare and wellness industry, alongside an educational conference with leaders of the industry addressing the current needs and opportunities of the spa and wellness community.

IECSC Florida takes place October 9-10, 2022 at the Palm Beach Convention Center in Palm Beach, Florida. IECSC Florida is celebrating its 24th year in Florida. In addition to the Florida event, IECSC also takes place annually in New York, Chicago and Las Vegas.

Registration for IECSC Florida opens in the Summer of 2022. Sign up here for the IECSC Florida Guest List for registration details.

About WE

Caribbean Wellness & Education (WE) is a collaborative of spa & wellness professionals, improving standards in the Caribbean and Latin America through professional development, continuing education, and networking events. WE believe the Caribbean is the “World’s Spa” and work with 32 countries towards the continual advancement of delivering the highest quality wellness tourism product. WE are here to assist you and be the bridge for the region on industry-specific solutions that matter the most.

About Florida State Massage Therapy Association (FSMTA)

FSMTA is a Florida-based Massage Therapy Association formed in 1939. FSMTA members are proud professional Massage Therapists from Florida and beyond. Together, FSMTA members can make the profession stronger - through legislative efforts, education and mutual support. FSMTA goes above and beyond to help our members by offering optional professional liability insurance, free and discounted CE classes at 19 chapters throughout the state, monthly webinars, and more.

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by America Spa, IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

