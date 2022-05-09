Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Revenue, Region, Country, Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2027
The rising prevalence of Leukemia and Multiple myeloma and healthcare professionals about initial diagnosis are driving the demand for the market.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Hematologic Malignancies Testing market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Hematologic Malignancies Testing market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2027. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Hematologic Malignancies Testing market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Hematologic Malignancies Testing market.
The global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.45 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rapid growth of the global market for Hematologic Malignancies Testing can be attributed to the rising prevalence of Leukemia and Multiple myeloma. 10% of all hematologic cancers are due to multiple myeloma. It is estimated that about 12,830 deaths from multiple myeloma (7,190 in men and 5,640 in women) will happen in 2020.
Besides, increasing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about the initial diagnosis of Hematologic Malignancies is anticipated to stimulate growth over the forecasted timeframe. Furthermore, the rising emphasis on personalized medicine is also expected to drive the market growth of global Hematologic Malignancies Testing. This procedure can be used in a very particular way to identify and diagnose disorders, classifying those through hereditary variance instead of by symptoms. This encourages more precise and efficient therapies, strengthening the prognosis of patients.
Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:
ArcherDx, Inc
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Sysmex Corporation
Invitae Corporation
NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
Cancer Genetics Inc.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
Asuragen, Inc.
Invivoscribe, Inc.
However, complications related to genetic cancer tests' analytical reliability are anticipated to hinder the market growth in the forecasted period.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
In March 2020, Sysmex Corporation received japan marketing clearance for BGI Genomics Coronavirus kit distribution. This initiative will strengthen its position in Japan.
During the forecast timeline, the Next-generation sequencing segment will hold the largest market with a CAGR of 14.8%. In next-generation sequencing, the steadily developing cohort of technologies allowing the detection of gene variations present in Rna and DNA. In the case of hematologic malignancies, such differences provide diagnostic relevance.
It is expected that the Leukemia segment will hold the largest market throughout the forecasted period. The demand for early diagnosis and growing the cases of leukemia are expected to drive the growth of this segment.
The region of North America accounts for the largest market in the forecast timeline. The presence of the key players, and the existing advanced healthcare facilities, are the forces responsible for growth.
The global Hematologic Malignancies Testing market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Hematologic Malignancies Testing market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Hematologic Malignancies Testing market.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Services
Kits
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Polymerase Chain Reaction
Immunohistochemistry
Next-generation sequencing
Fluorescence in situ hybridization
Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Multiple myeloma
Myelodysplastic syndrome
Leukemia
Myeloproliferative neoplasms
Lymphoma
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Research Institutions
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Laboratories
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Key Benefits of Buying the Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape
Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies
The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market
Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate
In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market
Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere
Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market
