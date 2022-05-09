Hiker Rescued South Moat Mountain

CONTACT: Lt. Bradley R. Morse 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 May 9, 2022

Albany, NH – On Friday, May 6, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a call for assistance on South Moat Mountain. Jennifer Parkos, a 58-year-old from Essex, MA and her hiking companion were hiking the South Moat Mountain in Albany. Shortly after reaching the summit, they were returning down the trail when Parkos slipped and fell resulting in an ankle injury. She was unable to hike down the trail so 911 was called for assistance.

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded along with members of the Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) Team and medical students from SOLO. Parkos was evaluated and stabilized and then placed in a litter for transport down the trail. She was carried approximately two miles arriving at the trailhead parking area at 7:30 p.m.

Parkos is an avid hiker who frequently hikes the mountains of New Hampshire. She and her companion were well prepared and equipped for the conditions. Parkos had also purchased a Hike Safe card, which directly supports search and rescue efforts in New Hampshire.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities and training. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear go to http://www.hikesafe.com.