Anna Barnett Named VP of Client Services at BidPrime
Anna has been directly involved in creating our personalized customer service approach that is centered on a holistic partnership focused on problem solving, empathy, productivity, and value.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, May 10, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin-based BidPrime today announced that Anna Barnett has been named VP of Client Services, effective May 6th, 2022. Most recently Mrs. Barnett served as BidPrime’s Director of Client Services.
— Stephen Hetzel, COO
Barnett has over 14 years of experience in customer service. In her role as Director of Client Services, Barnett was responsible for developing and implementing procedures that ensure long lasting relationships were created amongst BidPrime’s growing client base. With this, she commanded a client service team that provides unparalleled support and focuses on surpassing client expectations with the best customer experience possible. Previously, Mrs. Barnett worked at a leading telecommunications company where her duties included project management and analyzing internal processes to develop more cost efficient methods for training and business development.
As Director of Client Services, Barnett interacted directly with clients, along with other departments within the company, producing a customer service function responsible for serving over ten thousand clients per day. As evidenced by a 4.9 Google review rating, industry-leading customer retention percentage, and well over 90% Net Promoter Score® (NPS) of clients indicating they would recommend BidPrime to an associate or peer, much of the effort Barnett invested has resulted in impressive value for customers and the company.
"This promotion represents the continued growth of our client base and customer service delivery expectations and performance. I’ve had a front row seat to Anna’s success in helping to develop what is now recognized as the premier customer service model in our industry. Much of this has been a direct result of Anna’s creative leadership and skills, " said Bill Culhane, BidPrime’s VP of Operations.
"I am honored and grateful to assume the role of VP of Client Services, said Mrs. Barnett . "I have a deep understanding and respect for the needs of our customers and the trust they have in our team. My goal is to focus on continuing to evolve and contribute to fine tuning our client success cycle, account transitions/onboarding, and further expansion of our Client Services team to accommodate our ever growing client base. I know and appreciate that none of that is possible without supporting and challenging our team of talented, dedicated professionals.”
Stephen Hetzel, COO, added, "Our leading measuring stick for customer service is the success of our clients. From the ground up, Anna has been directly involved in creating our personalized customer service approach that is centered on a holistic partnership focused on problem solving, empathy, productivity, and value. Through tested and proven concepts, Anna has helped cultivate and establish our comprehensive support channels, from self-service to dedicated success managers.”
About Anna Barnett
In the community, Mrs. Barnett is involved in supporting various youth activities, along with a local non-profit organization providing care and love to homeless, abandoned, and abused animals in Central Texas. Regardless of age, breed, or disability, Barnett advocates for all animals to find their fur-ever homes. Anna enjoys traveling back to the mountains of Tennessee any time the opportunity presents itself. She earned a degree in Business Administration from Lee University, in Cleveland, Tennessee.
BidPrime is in touch with over 120,000 government agencies across North America—providing continuous, up-to-the-minute tracking and updates on bids, RFPs, and solicitations originating from the public sector. Vendors and contractors should sign up for a free, no obligation trial to take advantage of BidPrime’s robust technology, services, and support.
For more information about BidPrime, visit bidprime.com or call (888) 808-5356.
ABOUT BIDPRIME
BidPrime is an Austin-based technology company providing a database of comprehensive bid/RFP solicitations, purchasing intelligence, and analytical research support.
