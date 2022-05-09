Cybersecurity Mesh Market Share and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for robust cybersecurity infrastructure, rising adoption of cybersecurity mesh in medium and large enterprises

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A cybersecurity mesh is a modern conceptual approach that involves designing and establishing a scalable, flexible, and reliable cybersecurity control. The main aim of cybersecurity mesh is to establish small and individual perimeter around each access point instead of building a single perimeter for all devices. It allows organizations to extend their security wherever necessary regardless of the location and establish a flexible, modular, and robust approach to secure the network. Various organizations are deploying cybersecurity mesh solutions to protect a network, devices, large databases, data centers, and users from unauthorized sources and to cater to increasing cyber phishing and cyber scams.

In addition, increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), rapid demand for cyber-savvy boards, and increasing risks of cyber-attacks and loss of user data due to rising adoption of digital applications are boosting market growth. Factors such as increasing demand for strong cybersecurity solutions in IT, retail and financial sectors, rapid economic growth especially in some developing countries, rising investments in research and development activities, and rising awareness about the importance of deploying cybersecurity mesh solutions are fueling global market growth. In addition, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and rising focus on developing more enhanced products and solutions are other factors expected to boost market growth going ahead.

Key players in the market include Bocasay, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Infoblox, E-Spin, IBM, Oracle, TrustMatrix, Stefanini, Exium, Gartner, and Proofpoint.

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Cybersecurity Mesh market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Key Findings from the Report:

Among the deployment type, the cloud segment is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share between 2021 and 2028 owing to rapid developments in cloud services, increasing focus of market players to offer enhanced cloud solutions, and rising concerns about data security.

These cloud-based solutions are scalable, easy to deploy, cost-effective, and help in maintaining streamlined network operations, storing huge databases, and offer data backup.

Based on application, the large enterprise segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global cybersecurity market during the forecast period owing to factors such as high budget for cybersecurity solutions, increasing adoption of AI and cloud-based solutions, and increasing data breaching and security threats.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cybersecurity mesh market on the basis of deployment type, application, and region:

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Cybersecurity Mesh in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Cybersecurity Mesh in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Cybersecurity Mesh?

