Energy as a Service Market Analysis, Size, Industry Growth and Share Analysis Research Report till 2028

Market Trends – Increase in digitalization and smart metering

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest analysis by Emergen Research, Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing preference in the energy sector towards decentralized power generation. Rising need for energy production in a sustainable, cost-effective, and reliable manner is another major factor driving demand for decentralized energy and supporting revenue growth of the global Energy as a Service market. Empowerment of businesses, local consumers, and communities with the help of decentralized energy as the smaller power generation plants can be connected to the grid is boosting steady utilization of decentralized power distribution services. The power industry has been experiencing a shift towards distributed energy resources in order to overcome grid reliability issues, severe weather events, equipment failures, reduction in costs of distributed energy resources, among others are other key factors driving growth of the global Energy as a Service market.

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Energy as a Service market along with crucial statistical data about the Energy as a Service market. The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key players in the market include WGL Energy, ENGIE, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Johnson Controls, General Electric, EDF Renewables, Edison International, Alpiq, and Enel X.

Highlights from the Report

In December 2020, STMicroelectronics entered into a partnership with Schneider Electric on carbon neutrality and co-development of energy -efficient solutions. Schneider Electric is expected to support STMicroelectronics to reduce its global environmental footprint.

Energy supply services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increase in energy supply offerings, which consist of fossil fuels, renewable sources of energy, biofuels, and biomass, is boosting demand for energy supply services for more efficient energy supply.

Commercial segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The Energy as a Service model is designed to aid private sector commercial building owners with technical expertise and details related to capital to implement energy efficiency projects, which is expected to drive its demand for deployment in commercial buildings.

The report studies the historical data of the Energy as a Service Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Energy as a Service market on the basis of service type, end-use, and region:

Service type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Operational and Maintenance Services

Energy Supply Services

Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Industrial

Commercial

The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Energy as a Service Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Energy as a Service market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Energy as a Service market

Thank you for reading our report.

