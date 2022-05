PHILIPPINES, May 9 - Press Release May 8, 2022 Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Message for Mother's Day Today, Mother's Day, I think of my dear Mom. Struggling with failing health. Surviving by God's grace and mercy. Fighting and hoping. Waiting for me. Malapit na, Mommy. Malapit na tayong magkasama muli. Happy Mother's Day! Sen. Leila M. de Lima 8 May 2022