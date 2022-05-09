Industrial Wearable Devices Market Growth Analysis, Report 2022-2027 | Top Companies (Apple, Google, Microsoft, Sony )

Industrial Wearable Devices Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Industrial Wearable Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global Industrial wearable devices market reached a value of US$ 9.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.2% during 2022-2027. Industrial wearables are devices worn directly or indirectly by individuals and through which accurate time information can be obtained or tracked. It helps improve safety while enhancing the productivity and connectivity of workers in the factories by delivering data, documents, and applications in real-time. It comprises various controllers, sensors, and monitoring platforms that track data and store it on the cloud.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Industrial Wearable Devices Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing demand for effective communication and a collaborative working environment. Furthermore, the rising integration of AR technology with these wearable devices is positively influencing the market growth. In line with this, rapid technological advancements and automation in manufacturing plants are creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of AR glasses across the automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing industries is catalyzing market growth across the globe. Besides this, the growing demand for wearable devices due to their ability to reduce production time, decrease development cost, ensure efficient production planning, accurate production, and quality improvement and assurance is propelling the product demand. Several manufacturers are also introducing devices with management systems, such as CRM and facial recognition for effective communication, thereby influencing the sales of industrial wearable devices.

Global Industrial Wearable Devices Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Apple, Epson, Fujitsu, Google, Microsoft, Vuzix, ASUS, Fitbit, Garmin, Honeywell, Jawbone, Motorola, Nike, Pebble, Samsung, SAP, Sony, Xiaomi, and Eurotech

Breakup by Product Type:

• Smartwatches

• Smart Glasses

• Fitness Tracker

• Wearable Camera

Breakup by Application:

• Training and simulation

• Warehouse management

• Service and maintenance

• Others

Breakup by Industry:

• Transport & Logistics

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance 2016-2021

• Market Outlook 2022-2027

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

