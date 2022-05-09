tomate®governance Joins the DCRO Insitute as an Affiliate Partner to Advance Latin American Risk Governance

Sergio Guzman

The DCRO Institute will soon launch, Introducción a la Gobernanza Estratégica de Riesgos, a Spanish-language course on the positive governance of risk-taking.

The DCRO Institute is pleased to announce that tomategovernance, a Latin American advisory and executive education firm serving boards and board members, has joined the DCRO Institute as an Affiliate Partner. The goal of this relationship is to foster the development of best governance practices, especially around the positive governance of risk-taking, among its network across Latin America.The DCRO Institute is a global collaborative of board members and c-level executives that offers a comprehensive library of on-demand courses, study programs, director development tools, networking, and sharing of best practices to foster better risk governance at organizations of all types. Affiliate Partners of the DCRO Institute bring our standard programs, as well as custom programs using our materials, to their clients. They also help the DCRO Institute to identify and disseminate local best practices to its global audience.“Sergio Guzman, one of the founders of tomategovernance, has been an active contributor to DCRO best practice initiatives for several years,” said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. “Working with Sergio and his partners will greatly expand the impact of our global initiatives and I am quite pleased they are formally joining us in this role,” he continued.The DCRO Institute is deeply committed to serving the region where tomategovernance operates and will launch on May 23rd, Introducción a la Gobernanza Estratégica de Riesgos, the first comprehensive Spanish-language program in the positive governance of risk-taking available globally.“David has been a regular presence in the latest editions of our flagship learning program for board members, BMP, where our participants have been able to get a taste of the great value that the DCRO approach to risk brings to the boardroom,” said Sergio Guzman, co-founder of tomategovernance. “Our alliance with the DCRO Institute will allow us to further expand their value to our network across Latam.”Among the programs offered by the DCRO Institute are its flagship course, The Board Members’ Course on Risk , which is taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents, and graduates of the program are awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance . Holders of the Certificate in Risk Governanceare leading in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials The DCRO Institute also offers the Qualified Risk Director professional designation. This prestigious designation recognizes the distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. Permission to use the designation is granted to experienced senior executives and board members from diverse industries, experiences, and geographies who have completed a comprehensive evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated across their business experience, risk management and risk governance acumen, their demonstrated personal leadership, and their educational background. Candidates must demonstrate breadth and depth across all four to gain permission to use the designation.The DCRO Institute’s full course library is vast and comprehensive. To learn more about our courses please visit https://courses.dcroi.org or www.dcroi.org to learn more about our suite of programs.About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Directordesignation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.About tomategovernance – tomategovernance is a Latin American advisory and executive education firm headquartered in Chile. Our flagship course, the Board Member Program, BMP, offers a comprehensive approach, not only to corporate governance matters but also to the skills board members need to develop in order to perform as a team player and to anticipate, adding value beyond its field of expertise. Our advisory offering focus on the processes that allow the board to maximize the value coming from its board members and to fulfill their fiduciary duty. Visit www.tomategovernance.com to learn more.For more information, please contact: David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

