Floor Coatings Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2028

The Floor Coatings Market report also sheds light on the supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Floor Coatings Market Research Report published by Reports and Data offers an extensive study of the Floor Coatings industry to assist clients and businesses in gaining competitive advantage through deeper understanding of the crucial aspects of the Floor Coatings industry. The report offers sales statistics and other key statistical data in the form of pie charts, graphs, tables, and other pictorial representation to offer the accurate idea of market dynamics and projected growth rate over the forecast period. The report presents a holistic overview of the market in terms of market size, market share, regional analysis, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, technological developments, product developments, and impact analysis of the drivers and restraints.

Key companies in the market include: 3M Company, Apurva India Pvt. Ltd, Asian Paints Limited, Grand Polycoats, The Lubrizol Corporation, Maris Polymers S.A., Michelman, Inc.,PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Market Dynamics:

The manufacturing and construction industry is booming right now attributable to factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization worldwide, increasing construction activities, availability of high-quality raw materials at affordable prices, and rapid advancements in the manufacturing processes. Other factors such as increasing demand for smart buildings and smart homes, increasing disposable income, improving standard of living especially in the developing countries, and integration of advanced technologies such as IoT, machine learning, and automation to improve operational efficiency are expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, favorable government policies, high preference for eco-friendly and sustainable construction activities, and increasing renovation activities are expected to further boost global market growth between 2018 and 2028.

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types, applications, end-users, and region. The report offers insights into segments expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period along with the region expected to dominate other regional markets in the coming years.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Epoxy

• Acrylics

• Polyurethane

o Thermoplastic

o Thermosetting

• Polymethyl Methacrylate

• Others

Coating Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• One-Component

• Two-Component

• Three-Component

By Floor Structure (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Wood

• Terrazzo

• Concrete

• Marble

• Mortar

• Others

By Formulation (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Solvent-Based

• Water-Based

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Regional Analysis of the Market Include:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Italy, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What the Global Floor Coatings Report Offers:

• Comprehensive analysis of the market including risks and opportunities

• Details of business strategies and plans undertaken by key market players

• Analysis of current and future trends that will affect the growth of the market in the forecast timeline

• In-depth analysis of drivers and constraints for better understanding of the market

• The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2018-2028

