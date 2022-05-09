Automotive Wipers Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a novel report published by Reports and Data, the global Automotive Wipers market is expected to reach USD 4.31 Billion by the year 2028 with a CAGR of almost 7.40%.The rise of the market is primarily attributed to the increasing sales and production of automobiles across the globe. This report on the automotive wipers market accounts for all the factors such the size, share, trends, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings and revenue of the industry to evaluate the rise of the sector in the future. It asses the data gathered from the past years 2016 and 2017 while considering 2018 as the base year to give an extensive view of the trends of the industry and predict the possible growth during the years 2020 to 2028.

Market Overview:

An automotive wiper is a windscreen/windshield wiper, which is a device that keeps the external factors such as rain, water, snow, ice, and debris from accumulating on the windscreen/windshield by swinging back and forth over it. It consists of a metal arm hinging at one end and a long rubber blade on the other end. Almost all motor vehicles such as car, trucks, and watercraft vehicles are equipped with an automotive wiper. The growing consumer preference towards SUVs, hatchbacks, and crossovers along with the rising adoption of rear wipers even in entry-level cars have increased the demand for rear wipers, which in turn is boosting the growth of the automotive wipers market. The increment in the number of second-hand vehicles and recycling of wipers are other factors promoting the growth of the Automotive Wipers market.

Key players in the Global Automotive Wipers Market:

• Valeo

• TRICO

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• MITSUBACorp.

• AM Equipment

• B Hepworth and Co. Ltd.

• DENSO Corporation

• Doga SA

• Federal-Mogul

• Hella

• Magneti Marelli

• Pilot Automotive

• Tex Automotive

• ACDelco

• MABUCHI MOTOR Co.Ltd.

Competitive landscape:

The global Automotive Wipers market is extremely competitive and comprise of various key players operating at regional and global levels. These key players are involved in adopting various strategies such as partnerships, new product launches, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions to gain robust footing in the market and enhance their product base. The report offers details about every player in the global Automotive Wipers market including financial standing, global positioning, R&D investments, license agreement, and product services.

Global Automotive Wipers market segmentation:

Market segment based on Type:

• Rain Sensing Wiper System

• Traditional Wiper System

Market segment based on Wiper Arm Type:

• Synchronized Radial Arm

• Pantograph Arm

• Market segment based on Blade Type:

• Traditional Bracket Blades

• Low-Profile Beam Blades

• Hybrid Blades

Market segment based on Application:

• Windshield wipers

• Rear wipers

• Headlight wipers

Market segment based on Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Market segment based on Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Table of Content:

• Global Automotive Wipers Market Overview

• Economic Impact on Industry

• Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Automotive Wipers Market Forecast

• Global Automotive Wipers Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

• Research Finding/ Conclusion

• Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the Automotive Wipers Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.