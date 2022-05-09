Embedded Analytics Market Sees Substantial Growth, With The Increasing Demand From Data Driven Organizations

The Business Research Company’s Embedded Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Embedded Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High demand from data-driven organizations is expected to propel the global embedded analytics market growth. A data-driven organization collect, monitor, and analyze the raw data for the decision-making process. The increasing variations and complexity in data sets are increasing demand for embedded analytics to help employees in decision making, beat their competition, and help customers gain insights. For instance, according to Keboola, a Czech Republic-based data operations platform, 90% of data-driven enterprise analytics and business professionals believe that data and analytics are the key digital transformation initiatives for their organization. According to the embedded analytics market analysis, high demand from data-driven organizations will contribute to the growth of the embedded analytics market.

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trends gaining popularity in the embedded analytics market. The major companies are incorporating advanced technological solutions in embedded analytics tools to improvise the different functional usage. For instance, in April 2020, Infragistics, a US-based company that provides tools to accelerate application design and development launched upgrade Reveal, an embedded data analytics software by adding machine learning, R and Python scripting, predictive analytics, and big data connectors. This will aid firms in quickly assessing and getting insights from external and internal data to make better decisions.

Read more on the Global Embedded Analytics Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/embedded-analytics-global-market-report

The global embedded analytics market size is expected to grow from $48.44 billion in 2021 to $56.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The global embedded analytics market size is expected to grow to $95.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

Major players covered in the global embedded analytics market are MicroStrategy Incorporated, TIBCO Software Inc., Tableau Software, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Infor, SAP SE, Yellowfin International, Sisense Inc., Information Builders, OpenText Corporation, and QlikTech International AB.

TBRC’s global embedded analytics market segmentation is divided by solution into software, services, by deployment mode into on-premise, cloud-based, by organization size into small and medium enterprises, large enterprises, by application into finance, HR, IT, marketing and sales, production, others, by end-user vertical into telecommunications and IT, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, others.

Embedded Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – By Solution (Software, Services), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), By Organist ion Size (Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Application (Finance, HR, IT, Marketing And Sales, Production), By End-User Vertical (Telecommunications And IT, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a embedded analytics market overview, forecast embedded analytics market size and growth for the whole market, embedded analytics market segments, geographies, embedded analytics market trends, embedded analytics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Embedded Analytics Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5832&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Multi-Access Edge Computing Global Market Report 2022 – By Component Type (Hardware, Software, Service), By Organization Size (Small And Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), By Technology (Augmented Reality, Data Caching, Internet of Things, Real Time Video Analytics, Virtual Reality), By End-User (IT And Telecom, Smart Cities, Smart Homes, And Smart Buildings, Datacenters, Energy And Utilities, Automotive And Government) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/multi-access-edge-computing-global-market-report

Business Analytics And Enterprise Software Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (ERP Software, BI Software, CRM Software, SCM Software, Other Software), By End-User Industry (IT and Telecommunications, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Media), By Deployment Model (On-Demand/Cloud, On-Premise) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-analytics-enterprise-software-global-market-report

Big Data and Analytics Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By Application (Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, Spatial Analytics, Workforce Analytics, Risk & Credit Analytics, Transportation Analytics), By Vertical (Transportation And Logistics, BFSI, Travel And Hospitality, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-and-analytics-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/