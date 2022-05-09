Data Governance Market Collaborations Provide Effective And Impactful Solutions

Data Governance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as one of the data governance market trends. The development of an effective data governance program will require collaboration and cooperation across several organizations in the enterprise. The foremost among these are security and analytics teams. For instance, in 2021, Axtria, a US-based provider of cloud software and data analytics company partnered with Reltio for an undisclosed amount. This collaboration will be able to harness Axtria's experience to strategically alter its sales and marketing processes through competitive insights and predictive analytics. Reltio is a US-based company that provides a cloud-native multi-tenant, multi-domain MDM platform which delivers real-time data at scale. Moreover, in June 2020, Erwin Inc., a US-based company that provides data modeling, data governance, and business process modeling software partnered with Mikan associates for an undisclosed amount. This partnership helps organizations adopt data governance solutions. Mikan Associates is a US-based company that provides measurable, impactful data, analytics, and AI-based solutions.

The global data governance market size is expected to grow from $2.62 billion in 2021 to $3.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9%. The global data governance market share is expected to grow to $7.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.7%.

Rapidly increasing growth in data volumes is contributing to the growth of the data governance market. The expanding number of data-generating devices, such as smartphones, wearable electronics, and a slew of other gadgets with sensors, the popularity of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, and the impending adoption of 5G are all contributing to the exponential growth of data volume. Data governance improves data quality, lowers data management expenses, and increases data scientists', other analysts', and business users' access to needed data. For instance, according to FinancesOnline, a US-based SaaS platform provider, there were 74 zettabytes of the total data in the world by the end of 2021. In addition, 1.145 trillion MB of data is created every day in 2021. Therefore, the rapidly increasing growth in data volumes is expected to fuel the growth of the data governance market going forward.

Major players covered in the global data governance market are IBM Corporation, Oracle, Collibra, Informatica, Talend, TopQuadrant, Alation, TIBCO Software Inc., Varonis, Data Advantage Group, Ataccama, Global Data Excellence, Global IDs, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Inc, Datum LLC, Infosys Limited, Microfocus, Denodo Technologies, and Amazon Web Services Inc.

TBRC’s global data governance market report is segmented by component into solutions, services, by deployment model into on-premise, cloud, by organisation size into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises, by application into incident management, process management, compliance management, risk management, audit management, data quality and security management, others, by industry vertical into BFSI, retail and consumer goods, telecom and IT, government, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, others.

Data Governance Global Market Report 2022 – By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), By Organisation Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Application (Incident Management, Process Management, Compliance Management, Risk Management, Audit Management, Data Quality And Security Management, Other Applications), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail And Consumer Goods, Telecom And IT, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, Transportation And Logistics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a data governance market overview, forecast data governance market size and growth for the whole market, data governance market segments, geographies, data governance market trends, data governance market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and data governance market shares.

