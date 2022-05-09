Aloe Vera Gel Market 2022-2027 | Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Aloe Vera Gel Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global aloe vera gel market reached a value of US$ 243.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 381.1 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.56% during 2022-2027. Aloe Vera gel is a jelly-like substance present in the leaves of the aloe vera plant. The gel mainly consists of water and polysaccharides. Aloe vera gel is a rich source of various nutrients, such as amino acids, hormones, vitamins, enzymes, sugars, and minerals. It is beneficial in treating skin diseases, digestive problems, microbial growth, oral ailments, and boosting immunity. On account of its skincare and medicinal properties, aloe vera gel is primarily utilized in personal care, pharmaceutical, and consumer products.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising prevalence of dermatological diseases, such as psoriasis lesions, pressure ulcers, and chronic anal fissure, is primarily escalating the demand for aloe vera gel across the globe. The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of aloe vera gel, including reducing inflammation, lowering acid reflux, treating hemorrhoids, and preventing cancer, is further driving the market growth. Additionally, the increasing utilization of aloe vera gel in the personal care and healthcare industries is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the inflating sales of herbal and organic skincare products and the rising product demand in the food manufacturing industry are fueling the market growth.

Aloe Vera Gel Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the aloe vera gel market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Aloecorp Inc.

• Aloe Laboratories Inc. (Harmony Green Co. Ltd.)

• Forever Living Products Inc.

• Foodchem International Corporation

• Herbalife International Inc.

• Lily of the Desert

• Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.

• Terry Laboratories Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global aloe vera gel market on the basis of nature, end-use industry, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Nature:

• Conventional

• Organic

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry

• Food and Beverages Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Institutional Sales

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, Iran, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

