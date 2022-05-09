Digitized Perseverance to Drive the Non-ablative Lasers Market

Persistence Market Research

The non-ablative lasers market is set to witness 11.5% growth during the forecast period 2021-2031.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Non-ablative Lasers Market is expected to grow by leaps and bounds in the forecast period. Nanotechnology’s medical application is on the anvil. As such, nanomedicine is an outcome of the technology operating at the molecular, atomic, or supramolecular scale. The broad application areas of nanomedicine include sensing, imaging, diagnosis, and delivery via medical devices. This would certainly keep the healthcare vertical upgraded continuously.

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, the non-ablative lasers market is set to witness 11.5% growth during the forecast period 2021-2031.The growth in the non-ablative lasers market will be experienced due to the increasing demand for cosmetic procedures in the world, especially in the developed regions. Therefore, the growth in non-ablative lasers will be expected at a significant CAGR.

Non-ablative lasers are used for improving the skin conditions such as appearance of wrinkles, brown spots and minor scars by applying heat on the skin without harming or damaging the skin the surface of the skin. Chronological ageing and exposure to the sun and pollution lead to skin-damaging by changing the skin texture.

Both ablative and non-ablative lasers are used for skin resurfacing treatment but non-ablative lasers are gaining more popularity due to relatively fewer side effects and time required for treatment.

Also, the increasing preference for non-aesthetic procedures, increasing demand and adoption of non-invasive procedures, and increasing focus on body appearance among both women and men can drive the demand of the market during the upcoming years.

Thus, all these factors are playing a crucial role in driving the demand for non-ablative lasers during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031 globally.

Advancement in the non-ablative laser has various applications in cosmetic procedures such as skin resurfacing and also helps in fast wound or scar healing procedures. Advancements in technology also minimize the side effects associated with traditional laser methods.

Thus, to fulfil the need of the people the key players are focusing on developing innovative techniques of laser treatment and enhancing the market of non-ablative lasers shortly.

U.S. and Canada will remain the foremost players in the non-ablative lasers market worldwide. This is predominantly due to the presence of strategic players and technological development in the region.

For instance, Bausch & Lomb Inc. is a leading player in the non-ablative laser market having headquartered in Canada. Thus, the presence of key players in the region drives the demand for the non-ablative laser market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031 in the region.

The non-ablative lasers market is greatly affected by the number of older adult’s population in the region because with increasing age the skin started developing signs of wrinkles and other skin irregularities.

Also, Europe keeps expanding and spending in the healthcare sector and technology and high disposable income of Europe region. For instance, in 2019, according to Eurostat, the disposable income was 72.7% of GDP.

Thus, drive the sale of non-ablative lasers in the region.

Some of the key players of Non-ablative lasers are,

Allergan Plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cutera Inc.

Inmode Aesthetic Solutions

Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh

Erchonia Corporation

Hologic Inc.

Microaire Surgical Instruments Llc.

Sciton Inc.

Others.

They follow strategies like merger & acquisition, new product launch, and others. For instance, in March 2021, Bausch Health Companies Inc. and its Solta Medical business announced the U.S. launch of the Clear + Brilliant® Touch laser.

Key Segments

By Product Type

Non-ablative fractionated lasers

Non-ablative non-fractionated lasers

By Application

Hair removal

Skin Resurfacing

Vascular Lesions

Scar and Acne Removal

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Skincare clinics

Cosmetics Surgical Centre

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

