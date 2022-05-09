Flageshop Becomes Vilo’s Distribution Partner for ISPs in Canada

The company boasts decades of experience in the distribution and logistics space for telecommunication products.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flageshop is pleased to announce it will be acting as Vilo ’s distribution partner for ISPs throughout Canada.Flageshop is a distributor with decades of experience in providing distribution, fulfillment, and logistics for telecommunication products in Canada/US - with most clients being ISPs (Internet Service Providers) and the company being headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. Since its inception in April 2009, Flageshop has moved beyond 1.5-million modems - from Cable, DSL, and Fibre CPE.In the company’s most recent news, Flageshop has become the exclusive distribution partner for Cable, DSL, and Fibre Internet Server Providers (known as ISPs) in Canada for Vilo Living, as of May 2022. The partnership will bring an estimated $2 million-$3 million dollars of Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi inventory to the Canadian market over the next 5 years. Vilo (Kivo Technology, Inc. (dba Vilo Living)), is a Bellevue, Washington based company with a mission to make easy, affordable, and reliable Wi-Fi connectivity available to anyone, anywhere. Vilo offers one of the most affordable Wireless Mesh systems in the market providing wall-to-wall connectivity - no matter where in the home.“Our partnership with Vilo will help to ensure better ease of access to inventory to best accommodate ambitious ISP Growth with our company,” says Edward Li, Flageshop’s Proprietor and Founder. “This comes at the ideal time, with Vilo recently offering a solution known as “Vilo for ISPs” - a solution designed to delight, accelerate, and establish trust between ISPs and their direct clients.”“Additionally, Vilo for ISP also offers advantageous features for ISPs such as free Network Management Made Easy,” Li continues, “The Vilo Mesh Wireless Solution is a complete Wi-Fi hardware and remote management solution that empowers ISPs of any size to delight your customers, reduce your operating costs, and grow your business as it says on their website. We are very delighted to partner with a company that truly puts clients above all else.”For more information about Flageshop, please visit http://flageshop.com/ About FlageshopFlageshop was founded by Edward Li, a specialist in Telecommunications, Distribution, Fulfillment, and Logistics. The company is a specialized telecommunications partner for CPE distribution and boasts decades of expertise and solutions for businesses across Canada.