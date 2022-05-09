AirData UAV AirData UAV as seen on a monitor AirData Highlights

AirData welcomes Skyward customers a special program to ease the transition for Skyward customers looking for a smooth migration away from the Skyward platform.

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirData UAV today announces a special program to ease the transition for Skyward customers looking for a smooth migration away from the Skyward platform. The AirData program offers automated data migration and budgetary flexibility. AirData invites users of Skyward to experience the benefits of the AirData fleet management platform.

The AirData migration scripts simplify the transition for Skyward customers. Many customers have already migrated to AirData’s fleet management platform prior to Skyward’s announcement. With these customers, AirData was able to build migration tools that are well tested and were used successfully.

"We are here to help Skyward customers who are unexpectedly rushed to find a way to continue their operations uninterrupted," said Eran Steiner, Founder and CEO of AirData. "Our goal is to minimize the complexity and learning curve for your organization. We’ve helped many customers migrate to AirData in the past, so please reach out on how we can assist.”

Federal and organizational compliance requires specific data collection and reporting, and AirData’s cloud-based application provides these regulatory reports, data captures, and analysis tools. Safe and efficient sUAS operations are carried out with AirData’s crash prevention algorithms, pilot and equipment alerting, and automatic maintenance tracking.

AirData UAV is the largest online fleet data management and real-time flight streaming platform. With more than 23 million flights uploaded to date, processing an average of 20,000 flights a day, with high-resolution data stored per each flight. It is used by large fleet operators around the world not only as a logbook, but also as a comprehensive flight safety data analysis and crash prevention platform, with advanced maintenance, pilot tracking, and easy-to-use live streaming.

