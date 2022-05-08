Candidate Sheila Montague Warns Newark That Mayor Baracka Has Sold Out The City Ahead Of This Month’s May 10th Election
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheila Montague, a current candidate for Newark’s mayoral seat, has released a new music video, “Open The Door!,” to encourage voters to go out and vote in the city’s elections on May 10, 2022. The teacher, advocate, and mother released the video to rap about her vision for the community and to bring attention to voters’ concerns about corruption, gentrification, education, and current city leadership.
Montague, a 20-year veteran of the Newark Public Schools system, a West Ward district leader, and an active member of several local community organizations, including Parents United for Local School Education and the People’s Organization for Progress, is running for Newark’s top job to right injustices across the community as complaints against Mayor Baracka pour in from constituents across Newark.
The activist turned candidate has been bringing attention many of such issues on her social media pages, which highlight the failures of Newark’s current mayor and his administration. Mayor Baracka has sold out the community to developers for new housing projects that are not for Newark’s citizens, but instead drive up housing prices and rent costs on families. She also shares stories and complaints about ongoing corruption, gentrification, children’s education, and city leadership concerns that come directly from voters, and which include complaints levied at recent City Council meetings and others against the Housing Authority.
While addressing these concerns, Montague continues to call for a debate with the Mayor to discuss these issues and her solutions ahead of voters casting their ballots in the elections on May 10. A teacher, advocate, and mother for all of Newark, Montague is also renewing her call for the community to go out and vote for a brighter future for voters and their families.
To watch the campaign music video, “Open The Door!,” please click here. Additionally, learn more and get live updates from the campaign's Facebook page.
Sheila Montague
Open The Door Campaign
smontague94@gmail.com