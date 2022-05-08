PORN RECOVERY PROGRAM CREATED BY FEMALE FOUNDING PARTNER CHANGING THE INDUSTRY
EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdated porn recovery models regularly used by religious and/or clinical practices blanket all porn use as porn addiction and often lead to worsening issues with compulsive porn use. Female founder writes science backed curriculum using sex positive approach that addresses sexism and delivers revolutionary programs to heal relationships and sexuality in marriages.
Porn recovery programs have historically contributed to worsening porn use and misdiagnosing all consumers of porn as “addicts” using outdated porn addiction recovery models. These models tend to cause more issues in relationships than might exist otherwise. The Steadfast Institute’s female operated research wing is changing the game- refraining from addiction models and focusing on acceptance and commitment therapy practices that merge with emotionally focused programs targeting rewiring the brain in order to create a stronger ability to have better sex with one’s partner and improve overall relationship health, free from porn. Steadfast just launched it’s first automated porn recovery program for men that can be accessed remotely anywhere in the world, with personalized office hours for each client at a price more affordable than traditional therapy.
“There is an extensive body of literature suggesting that pornography use may undermine the quality of relationships. At The Steadfast Institute we target more than just the elimination of porn use, but also ensure that the men’s recovery program has a focus on dismantling shame and the objectification of women, giving space for healing for not only the man taking the program but also the partner who may have been subject to sexist objectification during the process of their partner's porn use. This program is designed for men, but it’s only the beginning, and we are committed to offering programs in the future centered on women’s porn recovery and other marginalized groups experiencing issues with porn and sexuality” says female founder Julie Fraumeni-McBride, who is also pregnant with her sixth child and finishing her doctoral degree with a dissertation focusing on female porn use and sex education.
“All of our programs in development go through rigorous research and are custom designed to their respective audience, since no one population experiences sexuality issues the same, and then go onto extensive production to make the experience as user friendly and educational as possible. As someone trained in the field of social work and marriage and family therapy, I knew how costly and unattainable long term therapy can be for the average person and so we were determined to create a model that was affordable for the average person while offering a high quality and customized experience unlike any other program available”, stated co-founder Jared McBride who holds a masters degree from the University of Chicago in social service administration/policy and spent years providing pro-bono therapy to married couples, families and Black fathers in the south side of Chicago. While at The University of Chicago, McBride qualified to the top ranks of the social new venture competition while there- a competition that’s focus is on the development of businesses that have social impact and offer a service to the public.
The Steadfast Institute founders are adamant in that this effort is meant to provide equitable, accessible, and affordable science based programs that address gaps and reform outdated models that marginalize groups that might otherwise not have access to high quality resources and that the majority of profits go back into research, development and dissemination.
“This isn’t about building a business for us, in fact, our goal is to eventually go out of business once people have the resources they need to thrive on their own, it’s about changing a culture that fails to adequately focus on the importance of sexuality in relationships within an authentic context, and provide accessible and high quality resources that have the power to save marriages, and at the very least, enhance communication and intimacy, a factor that has the potential to fundamentally improve all other virtues of a healthy relationship” stated Julie Fraumeni-McBride.
About The Steadfast Institute
Steadfast helps individuals and couples in healing from dysfunctional sexuality resulting from porn issues that divide couples from authentic intimacy. Using science based research, programs are custom created to serve the needs of specific populations using peer reviewed research to create programs that can be accessed virtually. Visit www.thesteadfastinstitute.org and follow @thesteadfastinstitute and @fraumenimcbride on Instagram
