Lt. Governor, DNR commissioner, other Minnesota moms enjoy Take a Mom Fishing Weekend with their kids (published May 7, 2022)

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen joined other moms and kids for a shoreline and pier fishing gathering at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis the morning of Saturday, May 7. It was an opportunity to highlight the easy ways to try this pastime and to introduce more people to fishing and spend time together outdoors.

“Fishing is one of my favorite ways to spend time with my son and I know that’s a sentiment shared by many Minnesota moms. What a treat to shine a spotlight on Take a Mom Fishing Weekend with other moms and families while showing how accessible and fun fishing can be,” Strommen said. “There are so many ways to enjoy this pastime, whether from a boat, canoe, kayak, or from the shore or pier. I encourage all families to get outside and experience what our land of 4,500+ fishing lakes and 16,000 miles of fishable streams and rivers has to offer.”

Established by the Minnesota State Legislature in 1988, Take a Mom Fishing Weekend is a chance for Minnesota moms to fish for free without a license on Mother’s Day Weekend. This year, it’s also part of a series of activities leading up to the Governor’s Fishing Opener on May 13-14 in north-central Minnesota (MNGovernorsOpener.com).

“Minnesota is a great place for families. One of my favorite things to do with my family is enjoy the great outdoors, and we’re so excited to get out fishing this weekend,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. “Minnesota is so fortunate to have a wealth of fishing options and diversity of fish in our lakes and streams, and there’s a whole season ahead to enjoy.”

Other attendees who joined Strommen and Flanagan included Women Anglers of Minnesota President Michelle Morey, Minnesota Pollution Control Commissioner Katrina Kessler, and their children. Members of the Anoka High School angling team, DNR Conservation Officer Lt. Phil Mohs, DNR’s mussel-sniffing K9 Mack, and Fishing in the Neighborhood staff also joined in the event. DNR staff distributed printed copies of the Minnesota fishing regulations booklets (mndnr.gov/FishingRegs), including the English version and translations in Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish to help ensure all Minnesotans have the information they need to fish legally.

“I look forward to fishing season every year. There’s nothing quite like those first few times of the year when the panfish are biting and you reel them in while sharing the experience with family and friends,” Morey said. “Whether it’s your mom or someone else, I encourage everyone to introduce someone new to fishing this year.”

Moms are encouraged to share their photos of Take a Mom Fishing Weekend on social media by using #MomsFishMN and #MNGFO2022.