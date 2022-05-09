Submit Release
National College Resources Foundation Presents the 3rd Annual Virtual Career Expo

Students and Adults gain access to Jobs, Careers, and Internship opportunities

DIAMOND BAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) hosts the 3rd Annual Virtual Career Expo, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 3 p. m. to 6 p.m. PST and 6 to 9 p.m. EST. It is a LIVE Virtual Event on HOPIN. Students will meet one on one with job recruiters, get their resumes reviewed by experts, and attend workshops on dressing for success, interview techniques, and job readiness.

To close the gap in workforce and economic disparities, which is the mission of NCRF, the targeted demographics are Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), multi-racial women, BlackX, LatinX, and all college students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other minorities attending institutions. College students seeking paid internships and entrepreneurships, college graduates seeking entry level and career pathways, also professionals looking to switch careers and find additional career opportunities related to their skills.

Career Expo attendees will meet recruiters from American Airlines, Nickelodeon, Comerica Bank, Warner Discovery, Credera, Paramount, State Farm, Watts of Power Foundation, LA County Department of Authority, Los Angeles Unified School District, Urban League, Crypto Block Chain Plug, Johnson & Johnson and more.

“With the rise of diversity, equity and inclusion advocacy among companies and organizations globally, NCRF continues to live up to the challenge of increasing degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless and foster students,” says Denise Parker, NCRF Manager of Internships and Careers, Black Student Success Initiatives and Special Projects. “These students who are now in college or postgraduates are what companies are looking for to help them increase brand awareness and create new consumers in the communities that they serve.”

To register for the expo, go to: https://www.thecollegeexpo.org/events/career-expo

NCRF’s mission is to close the workforce and economic disparities gap. The Virtual College Expo provides tangible career options and clear pathways that will lead to a bright future of economic growth for college students and postgraduates from diverse populations.

For more information on sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100 or email info@ncrfoundation.org.

Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
joan@ncrfoundation.org
