Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size to Surpass US$ 1195.17 BN by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global healthcare mobility solutions market size is projected to surpass around US$ 195.14 billion by 2030 and growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The global healthcare mobility solutions market was estimated at US$ 42.75 billion in 2021. The healthcare mobility solutions are gaining traction during the forecast period. The products and services provided by healthcare mobility solutions include mobile devices, enterprise mobility platforms, and mobile applications. The healthcare mobility solutions are applicable for mHealth and enterprise solutions. The payers, providers, and patients use healthcare mobility solutions on large scale. One of the primary drivers driving the growth of the global healthcare mobility solutions market is the rising need for high quality of care in the healthcare facilities. In addition, the healthcare mobility solutions market is gaining popularity due to rising usage of smartphones and laptops. Thus, the technological advancements are boosting the growth of the global healthcare mobility solutions market over the projected period.



Furthermore, the healthcare mobility solutions are gaining momentum due to growing geriatric population globally. The old people have started using healthcare mobility solutions or applications at a rapid pace, which is propelling the growth of the global healthcare mobility solutions market.

Report Highlights

Based on the product and services , the mobile devices segment dominated the global healthcare mobility solutions market in 2020 with highest market share. This is attributed to the growing acceptance and adoption of mobiles, tablets, and computers on a large scale.





, the mobile devices segment dominated the global healthcare mobility solutions market in 2020 with highest market share. This is attributed to the growing acceptance and adoption of mobiles, tablets, and computers on a large scale. Based on the end use, the providers segment dominated the global healthcare mobility solutions market in 2020 with highest market share. The healthcare providers are being benefited with the use of healthcare mobility solutions. They can track and monitor patients’ health with more accuracy and precision with the help of healthcare mobility solutions.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 42.75 Billion CAGR 18.4% from 2022 to 2030 Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 138.8 Billion Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 to 2030

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for healthcare mobility solutions market in terms of region. This is due to the greater use of smartphones and related sophisticated connectivity and network as well as the rising number of chronic conditions.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the healthcare mobility solutions market. This is due to the increasing number of healthcare systems, growing awareness of the benefits of mobility solutions in healthcare sector, and the rising prevalence of chronic disorders.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in the adoption of electronic health records

The rising government attempts to encourage the adoption of electronic health records among healthcare institutions are projected to fuel the market for healthcare mobility solutions. The electronic health records are utilized in healthcare organizations to increase documentation accuracy and implement preventative measures. Governments in a number of developing countries are implementing electronic health records for healthcare organizations in order to improve the quality of patient treatment, which is offering attractive prospects for the healthcare mobility solutions market to flourish.

Restraints

Lack of data privacy and limited data integration

The healthcare mobility solutions market expansion is projected to be hampered by security and privacy concerns. One of the biggest issues that healthcare mobility solutions market players confront is ensuring data privacy and security. The identity theft, patient data modification, unauthorized data, and data hacking have all become major security and privacy concerns in recent years. Furthermore, the healthcare mobility solutions market expansion is projected to be constrained by a lack of data integration. Although clinical professionals and consumers throughout the world prefer mobile devices and healthcare applications to manage and track healthcare outcomes, mHealth applications’ restricted capacity to exchange and access information is creating impediment to the healthcare mobility solutions market’s rapid expansion.

Opportunities

Growing geriatric population

As per the estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), the geriatric population is expected to rise 1.5 billion by 2050 globally. The figure is rising at a rapid pace and is expected to grow in near future. The reason being the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, infectious diseases, and targeted disorders. The old age people are more vulnerable to such diseases and needs health checkups on regular basis. Therefore, developing regions are implementing healthcare mobility solutions for daily checkups. As a result, the growing geriatric population is providing growth prospects for the expansion of the global healthcare mobility solutions market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Data breaching

The market for healthcare mobility solutions is undergoing significant changes. The healthcare industry's current difficulty is organizing and interpreting data from a number of sources in real time. In the healthcare industry, data breaches are growing more frequently, and they pose a risk because they occur without prompting any security warnings. As a result, the data breaching is a major challenge for the growth of the global healthcare mobility solutions market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Product & Services

Mobile Devices Mobile Computers RFID Scanners Barcode Scanners Others

Mobile Applications

Enterprise Mobility Platforms





By Application

Enterprise Solutions Patient Care Management Patient Monitoring Case Management Medication Administration Patient Id (PPID)/Patient Tracking Specimen Collection and Tracking Dietary and Nutrition Infectious Disease Monitoring/Field Data Collection Other Patient Care Management Solutions Operations Management Patient Admissions/Discharge Revenue Management/Billing Claims Processing Asset and Facilities Management Materials Management Others Workforce Management Scheduling Time and Attendance Management Other Operations Management Solutions

mHealth Applications Chronic Care Management Exercise Weight Loss Women’s Health Sleep Monitoring Medication Management Other mHealth Applications







By End Use

Payers

Providers Hospitals Laboratories Others

Patients

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





