(Video) Iran : MEK Resistance Units mark Int’l Labor Day
The Iranian Resistance Units, the internal network of the opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), launched an expansive initiative of widespread anti-regime activities across the country on May 1 marking International Workers Day.
The Resistance Units took to putting up posters of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi, and President-elect of the Iranian opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Mrs. Maryam Rajavi.
This is in reference to farmers in various cities, including Isfahan, who have seen their lands and crops devastated thanks to the destructive policies of the regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
From skyrocketing prices and rising inflation to the growing number of executions and the persecution of protesters and dissidents, the regime has done nothing but bring 43 years of misery to every family across Iran.
Resistance Unit members in numerous cities spread slogans targeting the mullahs’ institutionalized corruption that has ruined the lives of the Iranian people for four decades and counting.
Workers throughout Iran are among the most deprived classes of the society, barely making ends meet with the minimum wages that they are often deprived of for months on. Most, if not all, of Iran’s workers, are living in utter potter and struggling to afford even the most basic daily needs for themselves and their families.
In Tehran, one such poster read a specific line from a recent message delivered by Mr. Rajavi saying, “Help the farmers who have suffered from deprivation and exploitation for years.”
The IRGC has been rerouting water from rivers and other sources in their various dam construction projects, transferring the water to their steel factories and other such sites, leaving the farmers to suffer.
Many of these factories and similar sites are parts of the IRGC network advancing the regime’s nuclear weapons drive and ballistic missile programs.
In Tehran, another Resistance Unit member sent a message saying: “We the workers of Iran are celebrating International Labor Day while under the rule of the mullahs, our salaries are extremely under the poverty line.
We must obtain our rights through unity and protests. Workers are awake. They despise the Shah and the mullahs.”
And in defiance of the mullahs’ ongoing crackdown and oppression, MEK Resistance Units members are redoubling their efforts to encourage the Iranian population into rising up against the ruling theocracy that has deprived them of their basic rights.
In Mashhad, Iran’s second-largest city located in the northeast, a tract with a sentence from Mr. Rajavi reads: “Tens of millions of hardworking workers and farmers are living between the line of poverty and the line of death.”
The regime’s own state media are acknowledging the facts that millions of people across Iran are living in poverty, the middle class has all but disappeared, the population of people living in city outskirts and slums has mushroomed like never before, and the growing numbers of people sleeping hungry at night, with nothing to lose, will eventually evolve into a significant security threat for the ruling mullahs and the entire regime apparatus.
In other cities such as Lahijan, Ilam, Borazjan, and Tabriz, the Resistance Units voiced their opposition to the mullahs’ regime, through different means, and made it crystal clear the source of Iran’s devastation was none other than the mullahs’ Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his regime.
Slogans of “Death to Khamenei” and others focusing on the message of overthrowing the mullahs’ regime as the sole viable solution to bring freedom, democracy, human rights, and prosperity to Iran continue to circulate.
Iran, April 30, 2022—On May 1, on workers day, the Iranian Resistance Units, the inside network of the (PMOI/MEK) organized anti-regime activities in Iran.