PHILIPPINES, May 7 - Press Release May 6, 2022 No pity for jailed Pharmally officials - Gordon Senator Richard J. Gordon said that the incarcerated officials of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation deserve no pity after siphoning Php 12 billion off the national coffers. Gordon, chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, said this in response to Linconn Ong and Mohit Dargani's recent plea to Senate Pres. Vicente Sotto III asking for their release. "They stole from us. They stroll in their Lamborghinis and their Porsches. It is only the tip of the iceberg. And they collaborated with corrupt officials off the government appointed by the President to steal practically almost 12 billion pesos," said Gordon during a televised interview. "And up to now, they refuse to provide evidence that is why they're in contempt. They're delaying the course of the investigation of the Senate...they deserve no pity, no compassion because they have not been compassionate to our people as well," furthered Gordon. It was revealed during the weeks-long Blue Ribbon investigation that Ong and Dargani purchased ritzy sports cars after obtaining striking a deal with government for pandemic response equipment. Ong bought Php 27.9 million worth of high-end vehicles since 2019, while Dargani acquired Php 33.5 million worth of cars for himself and sister Twinkle. The Dargani siblings were also captured by elements of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms after forking over USD 150,000 to escape the Philippines to Dubai through Davao City last November. Gordon also revealed that the Committee showed compassion to the accused by granting them temporary release to be able to give the former Pharmally's financial documents but refused to do so. Ong had also been granted by the Senate temporary release to be able to attend to his sick daughter and avail of blood through the Philippine Red Cross, where Gordon serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Twinkle Dargani, who was originally placed under arrest inside the Senate, was granted release for humanitarian reasons. Moreover, parties close to the Darganis sent an emissary to Gordon, offering to fund his re-electionist campaign in exchange for their release. "That's never going to get anywhere with me," said Gordon.