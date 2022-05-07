Submit Release
News Search

There were 695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,757 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros for the celebration of Mother's Day on May 8, 2022

PHILIPPINES, May 7 - Press Release May 7, 2022

STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS FOR THE CELEBRATION OF MOTHER'S DAY ON MAY 8, 2022

Isang maligayang pagbati sa lahat ng mga nanay at sa mga nagsilbing nanay sa ating buhay.

The choice to become a mother is a decision a woman should have the right to make.

Today, let's celebrate not just the mothers who have borne children, but also all the other women who have become mother figures in the lives of people we hold close to our hearts.

Let's recognize the deep love and sacrifice all these kinds of mothers and all these types of women have given us.

Alam ko na ang ating pagiging nanay ay nangangahulugan ding nauuna ang kapakanan ng ating pamilya bago ang sarili.

May today also be a reminder for us to take care of ourselves. To nurture our identities outside of motherhood. To let go of voices telling us we always need to have it all together.

We are enough. To all the women who choose to be mothers, salamat sa walang sawang pagmamahal.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros for the celebration of Mother's Day on May 8, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.