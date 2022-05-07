STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS FOR THE CELEBRATION OF MOTHER'S DAY ON MAY 8, 2022

Isang maligayang pagbati sa lahat ng mga nanay at sa mga nagsilbing nanay sa ating buhay.

The choice to become a mother is a decision a woman should have the right to make.

Today, let's celebrate not just the mothers who have borne children, but also all the other women who have become mother figures in the lives of people we hold close to our hearts.

Let's recognize the deep love and sacrifice all these kinds of mothers and all these types of women have given us.

Alam ko na ang ating pagiging nanay ay nangangahulugan ding nauuna ang kapakanan ng ating pamilya bago ang sarili.

May today also be a reminder for us to take care of ourselves. To nurture our identities outside of motherhood. To let go of voices telling us we always need to have it all together.

We are enough. To all the women who choose to be mothers, salamat sa walang sawang pagmamahal.