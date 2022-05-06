Submit Release
PEI Book Awards 2022 short list

CANADA, May 6 - The Island’s best published writing has been nominated for the 2022 Prince Edward Island Book Awards.

The awards are presented every two years to recognize authors, editors, and book producers in the categories of fiction, nonfiction, children’s literature and poetry. 

“The PEI Book Awards let us recognize and celebrate the very talented authors and creators we have in Prince Edward Island. Their ability to tell a story helps to showcase our rich Island culture and creativity. I wish all nominees the very best of luck and look forward to celebrating with you all.”

- Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson

The awards will be presented during a ticketed event at the Trailside Music Hall on Sunday, May 29 in partnership with the PEI Writers’ Guild during their annual Island Literary Awards.  Doors open at 1pm and the event runs from 1:30-3:30pm.

Following is the Prince Edward Island Book Awards 2022 short list of nominees. Non-fiction

  • Home is Where the Water is by Min Chiang
  • The Chemistry of Innovation: Regis Duffy and the Story of DCL by Mo Duffy Cobb and Lori Mayne
  • We’ll Meet Again:  Prince Edward Island Women of the Second World War by Katherine Dewar

Fiction

  • Children of Terra: The Kid’s Don’t Stand a Chance by Matty MacLeod
  • The Blue Moth Motel by Olivia Robinson
  • A Murmur of Men by Sharon Lucy Robson

Poetry

  • My Island’s the House I Sleep in at Night by Laurie Brinklow
  • Epekwitk by Julie Pellissier-Lush
  • If, When by Bren Simmers

Children’s Literature

  • Kira’s Crossing by Orysia Dawydiak
  • Broken Crayons by Patsy Dingwell
  • A Girl, Her Mother and the Forest by Virginia McGowan
  • Mi’kmaq Campfire Stories by Julie Pellissier-Lush

Submissions in each category were assessed by an independent jury for the content, quality of design, and production. Winners receive a cash prize and handmade item created by an Island craftsperson. This year’s selection is a tile mosaic by South Gone North Mosaic Arts.

The Prince Edward Island Book Awards are sponsored by the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning. The poetry award was sponsored by the Bookmark in Charlottetown.

To purchase tickets to The PEI Book Awards & Island Literary Awards Gala, please visit - Island Literary Awards.

Media Contact Alex Firth Department of Education and Lifelong Learning Anfirth@gov.pe.ca

