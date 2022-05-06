Submit Release
Changes to Special Leave Fund

CANADA, May 6 - Changes have been made to the provincial COVID-19 Special Leave Fund to support Islanders now that federal Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB) and the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit (CRCB), have expired.

Previously, the provincial fund provided up to three days per week, on two separate occasions, to a maximum of six days of wage supports for workers and self-employed people who:

  • are unable to work due to illness, COVID-19 testing or are required to self-isolate; 
  • have children under the age of 12 or family members who need to isolate and are in need of supervised care; and
  • do not have access to paid sick leave or the ability to work from home.

The fund has changed to provide up to five days per week, on two separate occasions, to a maximum of 10 days of wage support, to coincide with the current COVID-19 isolation requirements in the province.

“We know the pandemic continues to impact Islanders’ lives. Government remains committed to supporting Island workers and families as they navigate stressors and challenges caused by COVID-19.”

- Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Matthew MacKay

Isolation requirements for those with COVID-19 is seven days for vaccinated Islanders and 10 days for unvaccinated Islanders. Currently, the fund is set to expire on September 30, 2022. 

Media contact: Hillary MacDonald Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture 902-394-6368 hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca 

