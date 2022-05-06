Submit Release
SABESP ANNOUNCES 1Q22 RESULTS

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of customers, announces today its first quarter and 2020 results.

The net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$ 4,870.4 million in 1Q22, up by 4.1% over 1Q21.

Costs and expenses, which consider construction costs, totaled R$ 3,744.4 million, up by 4.3% over 1Q21.

Adjusted EBIT, of R$ 1,131.6 million, increased by 3.4% over the R$ 1,094.3 million recorded in 1Q21.

Adjusted EBITDA, of R$ 1,721.3 million, increased by 5.2% over the R$ 1,636.4 million recorded in 1Q21 (R$ 6,457.6 million in the last 12 months).

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.3% in 1Q22, compared to 35.0% in 1Q21 (32.8% in the last 12 months).

Excluding the effects of revenue and construction costs, the adjusted EBITDA margin reached 42.7% in 1Q22, compared to 44.2% in 1Q21 (41.2% in the last 12 months).

The Company recorded a net income of R$ 975.6 million in 1Q22, compared to R$ 496.8 million in 1Q21.

The complete version of the release is available at the Company’s website: ri.sabesp.com.br

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)
Juliana P. S. Jardim: (55 11) 3388-9267 (jpsjardim@sabesp.com.br)

Angela Beatriz Airoldi
SABESP
+55 11 33888793
abairoldi@sabesp.com.br

