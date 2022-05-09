ENJOY CAFÉ GRUMPY COLD BREW AT HOME MORE SUSTAINABLY THAN EVER
The woman-owned, award-winning cold brew that only backs family farms is getting a sustainable spring makeoverBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caroline Bell, and women farmers she sources from, are moving coffee beans. Just last year, Bell brought her business to the next level by making the Brooklyn-based café’s cold brew available online. She bottled the fan-favorite into sustainable cartons to ensure the company’s sourcing, family and planet-first ethos aligned with the shift to ship nationwide. And now, after a year’s success with cold brew sales and coffee subscriptions, Café Grumpy is celebrating its Spring 2022 Cold Brew relaunch with even bigger initiatives in sustainability.
Café Grumpy’s cold brew has fully recyclable BPA-free packaging and a resealable plant-based cap. It also maintains eco-friendly practices in operations in its roasting facility and 11 brick and mortar locations throughout the New York City area and Miami. These include: biodegradable retail coffee bags, reusable cup discounts in all cafes, refillable bucket options for wholesale customers buying Café Grumpy coffee beans, and up-cycling coffee chaff (by-product of coffee roasting) by donating to local farms for their chicken coops. The roastery also utilizes an oxidizer to remove any emissions and all decaf coffee is 100% chemical-free Swiss Water Processed™ .
Café Grumpy’s ready-to-drink Cold Brew is brewed simply with the highest quality specialty grade arabica coffee beans and filtered water from New York City. Made in-house in Greenpoint, Brooklyn at Café Grumpy’s roasting facility, each step of the process was designed with a refreshing cold brewed beverage in mind – from sourcing the coffee beans to the roast profile and brew strength. Café Grumpy’ s Cold Brew recently won the silver award in the Tea and Coffee (Ready-To-Drink) category as part of
the Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) 2021 sofi™ Awards, which highlighted the brand’s creativity and variety. Enjoy it straight-up, chilled, over ice or with a splash of your favorite milk.
To learn more about Café Grumpy please visit www.cafegrumpy.com.
About Café Grumpy
Café Grumpy is an independently owned coffee company founded in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Caroline Bell and Chris Timbrell in Brooklyn. Sourcing specialty coffee and maintaining positive relationships with coffee producing partners is the foundation of Café Grumpy’s coffee program. Roasting is done in their Greenpoint facility on a vintage Probat roaster. Certified Women-owned Business Enterprise. Member of the National Coffee Association, Member of the Good Food Guild, Specialty Coffee Association, Specialty Food Association, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.
