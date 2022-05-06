Weekend roadwork scheduled on the Airport Viaduct, Waimalu Viaduct, and King Street offramp

Main, News Posted on May 6, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oahu motorists of roadwork scheduled during the weekend of May 6, at locations on the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct, Waimalu Viaduct, and King Street offramp (Fort Shafter). See closure details below.

Airport Viaduct Up to 3 lanes closed on the eastbound H-1 Freeway between the Joint Base PHH offramp (Exit 15) and Aolele Street/Airport onramp, for deck sealer and surface treatment work. Saturday night, May 7 – 2 lanes closed from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 3 lanes closed from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday night, May 8 – Up to 3 lanes closed from 4 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Waimalu Viaduct Three center lanes closed on the westbound H-1 Freeway between the Kaonohi Street overpass and the Kaahumanu Street overpass on Saturday, May 7, from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m., for emergency pothole patching.

Fort Shafter Full closure of the King Street offramp in the eastbound direction between the H-201 Moanalua Freeway onramp and Middle Street on Saturday, May 7, from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m., for barrier work. Motorists are advised to use Puuloa Road as an alternate route.

HDOT advises motorists to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and to check traffic apps like Google Maps or third party apps, before getting on the road. Electronic message boards will be in place to provide motorists with advance notice of the closure. Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Roadwork is weather permitting.

