Submit Release
News Search

There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,737 in the last 365 days.

Weekend roadwork scheduled on the Airport Viaduct, Waimalu Viaduct, and King Street offramp

Posted on May 6, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oahu motorists of roadwork scheduled during the weekend of May 6, at locations on the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct, Waimalu Viaduct, and King Street offramp (Fort Shafter). See closure details below.

Airport Viaduct Up to 3 lanes closed on the eastbound H-1 Freeway between the Joint Base PHH offramp (Exit 15) and Aolele Street/Airport onramp, for deck sealer and surface treatment work. Saturday night, May 7 – 2 lanes closed from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 3 lanes closed from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday night, May 8 – Up to 3 lanes closed from 4 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Waimalu Viaduct Three center lanes closed on the westbound H-1 Freeway between the Kaonohi Street overpass and the Kaahumanu Street overpass on Saturday, May 7, from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m., for emergency pothole patching.

Fort Shafter Full closure of the King Street offramp in the eastbound direction between the H-201 Moanalua Freeway onramp and Middle Street on Saturday, May 7, from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m., for barrier work. Motorists are advised to use Puuloa Road as an alternate route.

HDOT advises motorists to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and to check traffic apps like Google Maps or third party apps, before getting on the road. Electronic message boards will be in place to provide motorists with advance notice of the closure. Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Roadwork is weather permitting.

###

You just read:

Weekend roadwork scheduled on the Airport Viaduct, Waimalu Viaduct, and King Street offramp

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.