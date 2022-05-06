JUSTICE COURT VACANCY ANNOUNCED FOR EMERY COUNTY

Emery County, Utah—Applications are being accepted for a part-time justice court judge position that will serve Emery County. The position will replace Judge Steven L. Stream who will retire on July 1, 2022.

To be considered for a justice court judgeship in Emery County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have earned a high school diploma or GED. In addition, candidates must be a resident of Emery County or an adjacent county for at least six months immediately preceding appointment.

Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov under employment opportunities. An application for judicial office form must be completed and is available on the court’s website (www.utcourts.gov/admin/jobs). The salary range for the position is $27,780 to $50,004 per year. For additional information, contact Mary Huntington, Emery County Human Resources Director, at (435) 381-3578.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 5 p.m. and should be sent to the attention of Amy Hernandez, Administrative Office of the Courts, P.O. Box 140241, Salt Lake City, UT, 84114-0241. For an application or information, email amymh@utcourts.gov.

Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit its nominees to the Emery County Commission within 45 days of its first meeting. The Emery County Commission will then have 30 days in which to make a selection. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council.

# # #