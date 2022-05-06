Metaverse Advisory Group Inc. makes the following announcement in accordance with National Instrument 62-103
Metaverse Advisory Group Inc. (the “Shareholder”) makes the following announcement in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues.
The Shareholder advises that it has filed an early warning report dated May 6, 2022 in connection with it and certain joint actors holdings of securities in the capital of Sniper Resources Ltd. (the “Company”).
The Company is a reporting issuer whose common shares are not listed on any exchange; having an office at Suite 3606 – 833 Seymour Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 0G4
The Shareholder currently holds 26,250,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (see news release of May 5, 2022). The Shareholder is a wholly owned subsidiary of iMining Technologies Inc. (“IMIN”), and the following principals of IMIN have become holders of securities of the Company:
• 2860336 Ontario Inc., a private company controlled by Khurram Shroff (a director and CEO of IMIN); and
• The Cherish Group Inc., a private company controlled by Saleem Moosa (a director of IMIN);
both of whom, together with IMIN, can be considered “joint actors” with the Shareholder.
The joint actors acquired, as of May 5, 2022, collectively (i) $196,153.85 of convertible debentures (convertible at $0.02 per share for an aggregate of 9,807,692 shares), and (ii) 9,807,691 share purchase warrants (exercisable at $0.02 per share). Should all of the debentures and warrants be converted or exercised, the Shareholder and the joint actors would beneficially own and control an aggregate of 45,865,383 shares (representing 99.54% of the then issued and outstanding shares of the Company, on a partially diluted basis).
The Shareholder and the joint actors may acquire additional securities of the Company, or may sell some or all of the securities now held by them from time to time in the future, but they have no present intentions in either regard.
Please refer to the early warning report for further details, a copy of which may be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.
