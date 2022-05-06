Disposable plastic, paper bags ban goes into effect

Ban in effect from May 4th

Plastic, paper bags not to be used under new rules. US based manufacturers in East Coast is offering compliant bags to retailers and store

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A New Jersey law is in effect barring grocery stores from giving customers single-use paper and plastic bags for all retailers with an exemption of food retailers with less than 2,500 square feet in store space from the paper bag prohibition, though they are still barred from dispensing single-use plastic bags.

Retailers will move to alternatives such as the non-woven polypropylene bags also knows NWPP bags, canvas bags, and thick plastic reusable bags.

US Based manufacturers like Midvale Paper Box Co. is offering these bags at tremendously low price beside that fact that most of the items Midvale produces is made in USA by cutting the distributors and passing the same cost benefit to it's customers.

Violators of new rules first face a warning, then a $1,000 fine that jumps to $5,000 for their third breach and any thereafter. NWPP Bags are the most environmentally friendly alternatives that are still cost effective and compliant with new law in effect.

Midvale Paper Box is a direct manufacturer of Paper Boxes & bags with 40+ years of experience in creating and printing customized packaging solutions in United States. For more information, you may visit https://midvalebox.com