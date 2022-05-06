Gov. Ricketts Hosts Representative Don Bacon on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

Submit Release
Listen to episode thirty-seven of “The Nebraska Way” podcast by clicking here. 

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts released the 37th episode of “The Nebraska Way,” featuring Congressman Don Bacon.  During the episode, Congressman Bacon discusses his upbringing, his decorated Air Force career, and his insights on international relations. 

 

Congressman Bacon was born and raised in Illinois.  He graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1984 the same year he married the love of his life, Angie.  Together, they have three sons, one daughter, and six grandchildren.  

 

After graduation, he began his 30-year career in the United States Air Force, where he retired as a Brigadier General.  Upon his retirement from the United States Air Force in 2014, he served as a military advisor focusing on Offutt Air Force Base and the Nebraska National Guard.  During that time, he also served as an Assistant Professor at Bellevue University until he was elected to Congress in 2016.  

 

Presently, Congressman Bacon serves on two committees: the House Armed Services Committee and the House Agricultural Committee.

 

Listen to episode 37 by clicking here.  Listen to previous episodes and follow “The Nebraska Way” podcast on SoundCloud by clicking here or on YouTube by clicking here.  You can also find the podcast in the iTunes store and on the Apple podcast app.

