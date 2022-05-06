North Platte Public Schools Student Presentation

Students from North Platte High School spoke to the board about their successful FFA program and how it has helped them prepare for life after high school. North Platte developed their FFA chapter just four years ago and has grown tremendously in that short time. The students were the key catalyst to start the program and the key to success to make the program what it is today.

Grant and Contract Approvals

Board members voted to approve several contracts through the NDE on a range of services from parental engagement to career and technical training.

Nebraska VR previously contracted with PTI Nebraska to develop and implement Family Employment Awareness Training (FEAT). FEAT is designed for families, young adults with disabilities and the professionals who support them to inform, supplement and enhance the delivery of Pre-Employment Transition Services. FEAT training also helps increase expectations for competitive integrated employment of young adults. Nebraska VR PTI Nebraska

Three Pillars Media, Inc. has been creating and updating the Nebraska virtual career tour videos based on Nebraska businesses and industries for the past nine years. The virtual tour videos are regularly used in classrooms across the state allowing students to explore various Nebraska businesses and industries without having to leave the classroom. These tours are used to help students explore careers, understand more about the economic base of Nebraska’s economy, and breakdown stereotypes that students may have about certain industries. Three Pillars Media

Nurturing Healthy Behaviors/Rooted in Relationships is a program designed to work with early childhood planning groups in local communities to support early childhood social-emotional learning in community-based programs. Nurturing Healthy Behaviors/Rooted in Relationships

T.E.A.C.H. Early Childhood Nebraska is a scholarship program for low-income professionals working in early childhood education and care programs who want to continue their education. Nebraska TEACH scholars work to complete associate degrees in early childhood education and eventually may complete a bachelor’s degree and obtain a Nebraska teaching certificate with an Early Childhood Inclusive endorsement. T.E.A.C.H. Nebraska

The purpose of the Early Childhood Education Grant Program is to improve equity of access to early childhood education/prekindergarten programs. Children of diverse characteristics will be served in inclusive environments and will be better prepared to enter school and be successful. Preschool Continuation Grants

Preschool Through Grade Two Support Grants

Board members approved up to $1,560,000 in grants to ESUs to fund early childhood professional development specialists who will work directly with early childhood staff (teaching in preschool through second grade). The funds will improve early childhood growth and learning, transition practices, and implement appropriate whole child assessment.

Early Childhood Grants

Full-Service Rural Community Schools Program

The Commissioner was authorized to contract with the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation through December 2024 to design, implement, support, and evaluate a full-service community schools program focused on rural schools.

Rural Community Schools Program