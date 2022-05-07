USA Fibroid Centers Seek Nominations for a Free Fibroid Screening During Women's Health Month

Nominate a special woman for a free fibroid screening during Women's Health Month!

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May is Women’s Health Month, and USA Fibroid Centers is asking the public to nominate their mom or mother figure for free uterine fibroid screening, May 7 through May 31, 2022. Uterine fibroids are a widespread problem that affects about one in 10 women between the ages of 18 to 50, often causing painful symptoms and other serious health conditions.

This month, USA Fibroid Centers is focusing on awareness of early detection and treatment of fibroid disease to empower women to recognize fibroids and take control of their uterine health.

The Women’s Health Month contest offers an opportunity to recognize the women who take care of us and help them prioritize their health. In a large quantitative survey of U.S. women living with fibroids, it was reported that women waited an average of 3.5 years after experiencing symptoms before seeking a diagnosis, and 32 percent waited more than five years before seeking treatment. 1

Fibroids are growths in, on, and around the uterus. While they are tumors, they are typically non-cancerous. An estimated 75% of reproductive-age women have uterine fibroids, and about 25% of them suffer from symptoms including pelvic pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, pregnancy loss and infertility. The occurrence and severity of symptoms are even higher among African American women.

While fibroids may be suspected during a physical exam, a fibroid screening can confirm a diagnosis. An ultrasound of the uterus is one of the safest and most accurate screening tools for detecting uterine fibroids. This simple and painless test takes just 15 minutes. Screenings are important to detecting problems early when chances for successful treatment are greatest.

“During Women’s Health Month, which encompasses Mother’s Day, we want to highlight the importance of women being proactive about their health,” said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., USA Fibroid Centers Founder and CEO. “It is important to empower women to be aware of fibroid symptoms and spread awareness about Uterine Fibroid Embolization, an outpatient procedure that treats fibroids without surgery. Because fibroids can impact fertility and pregnancy, women who want to have or add to their family should know their fibroid risk and treatment options.”

As part of the USA Clinics Group network with over 100 locations nationwide, including telemedicine services, USA Fibroid Centers has grown to be the leader in Uterine Fibroid Embolization, a procedure that treats fibroids without surgery and preserves the uterus and fertility.

Nominations and more information can be found at https://www.usafibroidcenters.com/blog/may-womens-health-month/.

For more information about fibroids and treatment, visit USA Fibroid Centers.com or call 855-612-2525.



About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is the leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, with an extensive network of centers across nine states, principally in the Northeast, Midwest, Southeast and South. USA Fibroid Centers' mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers is dedicated to raising awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encouraging more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4982946/#:~:text=In%20their%20large%20quantitative%20survey,5%20years%20before%20seeking%20treatment