Cannabis Inhalers Market 2022 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2031

Cannabis Inhalers Market 2022

Cannabis Inhalers Market - Global Industry Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 - 2031

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 7, 2022

This report provides in depth study of “Cannabis Inhalers Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. Cannabis Inhalers Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, the cannabis inhalers market is set to witness growth of 7.4% CAGR during 2021-2031. Demand for these inhalers is expected to witness an upward increase in the long run as medical use of psychoactive substances has experienced an increased legalization across the globe. With this, various recreational applications are gaining ground. Changing regulatory outlook is what will cause this market to grow in the future.

Cannabinoids are a natural compound found in cannabis plants also known as Cannabis sativa. Apart from the health risks of cannabis intake, controlled and well-monitored doses of these substances can possibly assist in respiratory conditions like Asthma and COPD. This is because of bronchodilation properties of this psychoactive substance.

Inhalers similar to Asthma release a vapour filled with cannabinoids and terpenes. These inhaled substances reach directly the alveoli of the lungs and spread throughout the human body through the blood stream. This direct action enables a very higher bioavailability of the substances. Owing to this and medicinal properties of cannabis, medical applications of these inhalers are being under research and development.

Versatile maneuverability of cannabis inhalers in ailments like stress, anxiety, sleeping disorders, chronic pain, inflammation, asthma, COPD, etc. makes it a front running driver of the market. A 25 October 2019 article from DocMJ listed down bioavailability of cannabis through various routes of administration. Among them, Edibles-4 to 20%, Topical- 5 to 10%, Vapes and Inhalers – 50 to 80%.

The high bioavailability of cannabis through these inhalers is another facet of this topic that will surely serve in boosting the market upward. Cannabis dosage ‘consumption’ can easily transform in ‘over-consumption’ if not monitored properly. This facet will ensure a sturdy acceptance and growth of this market as precise and strict control over the dosage is possible here in comparison to other intake pathways.

An article was published in European Journal of Pain on 23 May 2020. Researcher here studied the efficiency and safety of a selective-dose cannabis inhaler in victims of chronic pain. It was found that a precise and controlled dosage of cannabis administered through inhalers had an analgesic effect on the subjects. Studies like these may prove to be groundbreaking for inclusion of cannabis into the medical field.

Cannabis is legally banned due to residual effects like addiction if not monitored properly. Federal law says that cannabis is still illegal for sale and use in the US. However, on the state level, 36 US states have legalized cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes under controlled regulations and environment.

This is a crucial buildout in attaining legal status for cannabis and will boost the American cannabis inhalers market at the forefront.

UK, Germany and Cyprus have deemed cannabis as a prescription medicine; allowing only registered medical practitioners to authorize it to the patient. Patient safety is attained this way and makes it easier to identify measures to be taken against those dealing in cannabis illegally.

Whereas, Sweden, Latvia, Belgium, etc. have put a complete ban on this substance and one cannot import/buy/sell cannabinoids in any legal way. This variation illustrates the partial acceptance of cannabis in Europe. Other European countries have very strict set guidelines and circumstances making Europe second most important market for Cannabis Inhalers.

Key manufacturers in Cannabis Inhalers Market include:

Koi CBD

CBD Luxe

MÜV

Fairwinds Cannabis

Monarch Life Sciences LLC

Weapon Brands

Vectura Group plc

H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

Syqe Medical Ltd.

