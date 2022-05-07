Houston’s Blessties Boutique Owner Launches “Praise and Purpose” Podcast While Selling Hoodies and Serving the Homeless

RoseMary Tucker Feeds the Hungry RoseMary Tucker Serves 20,000 People RoseMary Tucker, Blessties

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The month of May is known for Mother’s Day, and one driven entrepreneur and mother of four, RoseMary Tucker, is celebrating the day by launching her new baby, the “Praise and Purpose” podcast. According to RoseMary, who founded the parent company Hoodies4Healing, “the purpose of ‘Praise and Purpose’ podcast is to bring more exposure to the brand and serving the homeless.” The broadcast will air twice a month after its inauguration on Sunday, May 8th. Ms. Tucker will use this platform to discuss plans for the Hoodies4Healing foundation and to examine ways to gain more financial support from the public. When possible, guest interviews will share their stories and insights.

Ms. Tucker is no stranger to the Houston community. Her list of accomplishments and awards are many including the prestigious Presidential Award. Those accolades cannot compare to the joy she feels every Sunday doing the Lord’s work of feeding the homeless. Since November 2020, Hoodies 4Healing has served over 20,000 homeless and hungry soles. Ms. Tucker has not missed a Sunday, and forever blesses her grateful, eagerly awaiting patrons with her generosity and commitment.

May is also Mental Health Awareness Month. Recently, Community Impact News reported “there was a 5.8% increase in homelessness between 2021 and 2022 counts.” Of that number, about 15-25 percent of the homeless throughout Harris County and the greater Houston area also suffer from severe mental health issues. These dire statistics reflect the need for dedicated servants, such as Ms. Tucker and her team. They are always on the job, always serving a hot meal with a smile, and a word of encouragement for the downtrodden. For RoseMary, ministry expresses what you do, not what you say, and God has given her the strength to keep moving forward.

Hoodies4Healing Foundation is a 501(c)(3) faith-filled powerhouse organization helping humanity heal. RoseMary and her team invite Texans to BE A PART OF THE BLESSINGS by BUYING A HOODIE to HELP THE HOMELESS. Every hoodie offers hope. The sales from the purchase of the hoodies are used to serve the homeless hundreds of hot meals and free haircuts every Sunday.

For more information on how you can lend support to this worthy cause, please contact Rose Mary Tucker, Phone: 281-463-2537 or Email: blesstiesusa@yahoo.com or Website: www.Hoodies4Healing.com.

Reach out to BLESSTIES CHRISTIAN APPAREL located at

18038 FM 529 RD SUITE #D

CYPRESS TEXAS 77433

281 GOD BLES