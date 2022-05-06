Submit Release
EOS Data Analytics contracted an agreement with GEOSAT for the exploitation of satellite data

/EIN News/ -- Mountain View, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EOS Data Analytics (EOSDA), a global provider of AI-powered satellite imagery analytics, has established an agreement with GEOSAT, a European EO satellite operator, for developing and delivering EO products in Ukraine and other regions of the World.


Through the partnership with GEOSAT, EOSDA will provide Imagery and EO services in Ukraine and other regions of the World, to add value to market verticals such as AgricultureForestry or Natural resources exploration; and support activities including adaptation to Climate change, Security and Emergency management. 

GEOSAT will provide its experience and capabilities to deliver up to date imagery, to be processed and analyzed with EOSDA, to achieve state-of-the-art information products.

“High-quality satellite imagery and data from GEOSAT will allow for new capabilities to enhance environmental activities and the development of industries in Ukraine and globally, utilizing satellite-driven analytics in their operations to enhance economic and social conditions in the long term,” says EOS Data Analytics founder Dr. Max Polyakov.

About EOS Data Analytics

EOS Data Analytics (EOSDA) is a trusted global provider of AI-powered satellite imagery analytics founded by Dr. Max Polyakov, an international space technology and IT entrepreneur and philanthropist. The company operates worldwide, partnering with governmental, commercial, and scientific organizations. The scope of the company’s technologies embraces Earth observation solutions for smart decision-making in 22 industries, including agriculture, mining, oil, and military. With this, EOSDA reveals the emerging challenges of the planet ahead of time.

About GEOSAT

GEOSAT is an Earth Observation company delivering imagery and information products from proprietary and partner satellites. Targeted at customer centricity, agility and flexibility, GEOSAT provides its customers around the World with tailored solutions based on high-quality imagery.


