Art Handler’s Hosts Open House at New Appliance Boutique and Design Center in Avalon, NJ
Customers visiting the Avalon location will enjoy all the advantages of shopping in our Pleasantville showroom without having to leave the island.”AVALON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art Handler’s Appliance Center had an open house on May 5th showcasing their brand new boutique design center in Avalon, NJ that will be available to customers by appointment only. The new design center, Art Handler’s Appliance Boutique in Avalon, is a major convenience for customers with homes on the barrier islands to the south of Art Handler’s massive showroom in Pleasantville, where the retailer has offered unmatched savings for more than 70 years.
“Customers visiting the Avalon location will enjoy all the advantages of shopping in our Pleasantville showroom without having to leave the island,” said Scot Sacks, Vice President of Art Handler’s Appliance Center. “You’ll work with our most experienced customer advisors, you’ll be able to design the space of your dreams with high-end, dependable models from major brands like Sub-Zero, Wolf, Viking, Jenn-Air, and more. Plus, deliveries of appliances to the Avalon Center will make life far easier for our contractors doing installations in Cape May County.”
Sacks welcomed guests at today’s open house, along with representatives from the showroom’s sponsors, Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove, and industry partners Josh Lieberman and Mark Lordi of MyFi Smart Homes. Other builders, architects, realtors, interior designers, and industry partners were also invited to attend.
The recent opening of the Art Handler’s Appliance Boutique at 2778 Dune Dr., Suite A, in Avalon is welcome news to homeowners preparing beach town properties for what is predicted to be a busy summer season at the Jersey Shore. And with the soaring price of gas, not having to drive over the bridges to shop for or pick up appliances is certainly a consideration for both shoppers and contractors alike.
Since Art Handler’s Appliance Boutique in Avalon is open by appointment only, customers are asked to call (609) 646-1044 to schedule a convenient session.
The sales associates available to consult customers at the design center in Avalon can offer customers a full line of appliances from dozens of brands and styles. These advisors are equally adept at assisting customers who desire top-of-the-line products with all the modern conveniences for their residence or vacation home, as they are accommodating customers who need durable, low-maintenance appliances better suited for high-turnover rental properties.
Art Handler’s Appliance Center will continue to operate its massive showroom at 10 East Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville, NJ. Their location within Pleasantville’s Enterprize Zone allows customers to save 50-percent off NJ Sales Tax every day.
Art Handler’s Appliance Center has been offering customers throughout the tri-state area unmatched savings for more than 70 years. Inside the showroom, consumers will find the latest models from major brands like Sub-Zero, Wolf, Viking, Jenn-Air, and more. They will also meet sales associates who have a long history in the community and will take the time to help customers find the perfect product at the perfect price. The company’s commitment to satisfaction doesn’t end with the sale, either – Art Handler’s is the only dealer in the Atlantic County area authorized to service the brands they carry. So, customers can rest assured knowing that help is available if needed after appliances are installed.
For more information about Art Handler’s Appliance Center, visit www.handlersappliance.com or call 609-641-1044.
