Art Handler’s Hosts Open House at New Appliance Boutique and Design Center in Avalon, NJ

Scot Sacks, VP of Art Handler’s Appliance Center, with Chris Carter, Art Handler’s Appliance Center Executive. Layla from Subzero, the Open House sponsor, preparing food items for the event. Industry partners, Josh Lieberman and Mark Lordi of MyFi Smart Homes, attended the Open House.

Art Handler’s Appliance Center had an open house on May 5th showcasing their brand new boutique design center in Avalon, NJ

Customers visiting the Avalon location will enjoy all the advantages of shopping in our Pleasantville showroom without having to leave the island.” — Scot Sacks, VP of Art Handler's Appliance Center