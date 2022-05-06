Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2022–2030

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 7.41 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Rising prevalence of lung cancer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) market size is expected to reach USD 13.51 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Excessive consumption of tobacco, increase in active and passive smokers, and exposure to high levels of pollution are key factors propelling market revenue growth of NSCLC.

NSCLC accounts for a significant percentage of lung cancer cases across the world, and this high number has encouraged market players to focus on development of new therapies and improving efficacy of existing medicines for the disease. Lung cancer is one of the most common malignancies and results in a significant number of deaths globally. This has created a need to treat the disease and reduce mortality rate.

Expansion of NSCLC market is further aided by an increase in frequency of diagnosis of non-small cell lung cancer and increased awareness regarding the disease in developed and emerging countries. This, combined with increased investment in R&D by pharmaceutical companies and rapid adoption of new and better healthcare technologies is driving market revenue growth of NSCLC market. Moreover, increased adoption of immunotherapy in developing countries due to improved patient outcomes because of efficient treatment is expected to drive market revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo for first-line treatment of patients with advanced NSCLC whose tumors have high PD-L1 expression (tumor proportion score ≥50%), as determined by FDA-approved test

Adenocarcinoma segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, as it is most common type of lung cancer and has a high rate of incidence globally. About 40% of all cases of lung cancers are diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma. It usually occurs when lung cells proliferate abnormally to form a tumorous growth. Lung adenocarcinoma is most common cell type in females (smokers or non-smokers) and in non-smoking males. Incidence has been increasing in younger cohorts of males and females and has become a major cause of concern.

Surgery segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period, as surgery performed at an early stage is the best time to cure NSCLC. Patients diagnosed with Stage 0 and Stage 1 NSCLC are provided surgical treatments such as segmentectomy and lobectomy which have proven success rates.

Angiogenesis inhibitor accounted for a significant market revenue share in 2021. Segment growth is attributed to increasing demand for highly effective and more targeted therapies in both established as well as emerging economies such as the U.S., India, Japan, and Europe among others.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to increasing support from the U.S. Government for developing therapies and drugs to treat different types of cancer. Availability of state-of-the-art research facilities and access to advanced testing equipment helps with successful research, which is also contributing to market growth.

Market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2021 due to increased R&D initiatives for development of advanced therapeutics. Moreover, presence of leading companies such as Novartis, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, and Roche are fueling growth of market.

Major companies in global market report include Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Sanofi, and Astellas Pharma Inc.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Adenocarcinoma

Squamous cell carcinoma

Large cell carcinoma

Others

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Chemotherapy

Targeted therapy

Surgery

Radiotherapy

Laser therapy

Photodynamic therapy

Immunotherapy

Others

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Angiogenesis Inhibitor

Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitor

Kinase Inhibitor

Microtubule Stabilizer

Folate Antimetabolites

PD-1/ PD-L1 Inhibitor

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

