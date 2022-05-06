Smartphone Screen Protector Market Size and Forecast 2030 | Increasing investment in manufacturing new smartphones

Reports And Data

Smartphone screen protector market size was USD 47.19 Billion in 2021, and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smartphone screen protector market size is expected to reach USD 84.43 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Rise in per capita income and increasing demand for smartphones globally are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising adoption of e-services through mobile applications is another key factor that is expected to increase the demand for smartphones as well necessary accessories like smartphone screen protectors and thereby drive the revenue growth of the market.

Rise in per capita income in developing countries has significantly increased the purchasing power of middle class consumers. According to the Annual National Income data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) in India. The per-capita net national income of an Indian during 2019-20 was estimated to be a rise of 6.8% as compared to 2018-19. Similarly, according to World Economic Outlook report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2020. China is expected to overtake 56 countries by 2025 in terms of per capita income. The rise in per capita income is expected to drive people to seek sophisticated handheld devices such as smartphones, which can support numerous useful applications to make life convenient. This is expected to contribute to the revenue growth of the market.

Increasing demand for smartphones globally has led to rise of numerous smartphone manufacturers working towards selling smartphones at a competitive price. Besides, there has been a significant rise in domestic companies in developing countries and smartphone manufacturers providing enhanced features such as high Random Access Memory (RAM), high resolution cameras, and others at a feasible price in order to meet the domestic demand. Rising demand for smartphones is expected to further drive the demand for smartphone screen protectors, thereby driving the growth of the market significantly.

Key Companies profiled in the global market report include - FeYong Digital Technology Limited, Shenzhen Yoobao Technology Co. Ltd., ZAGG Inc., NLU Products, L.L.C., Belkin International Inc., AZ Infolink Pvt. Ltd., Corning Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, and Clarivue.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Glass segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global smartphone screen protector market between 2021 and 2030, due to its durability and flexibility, as well as environmentally friendly manufacturing process.

3D segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth over the forecast period due to rising production of phones with curved edges, which in turn leads to more demand for 3D screen protectors.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for steady revenue growth in the smartphone screen protector market over the forecast period than other regional markets due to presence of numerous smartphone manufacturers providing cost-effective products.

In December 2021, SCHOTT AG announced a new product that is world’s first smartphone to feature Xensation alpha. It is the latest generation of cover glass to be launched by the company, which offers improved drop resistance compared to Lithium Aluminosilicate (LAS) and Aluminosilicate (AS) cover glass types.

Market Key Dynamics:

Increasing government initiatives for manufacturing of smartphones is expected to positively impact demand for smartphone screen protectors. Importing smartphones has led to the rise in prices of smartphones and has hampered wide adoption of smartphones. However, governments of various countries across the globe have taken initiatives and provided incentives to facilitate the domestic manufacturing of smartphones and its various components. For instance, on 06 September 2020, the Government of Japan allocated USD 221 million and a supplemental budget for subsidy to encourage Japanese companies to disperse their manufacturing sites across Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in order to reduce its dependence on a particular region and to build a system that can provide a stable supply of electronic components for manufacturing of electronic devices such as smartphones. Domestic manufacturing of smartphones is expected to keep its price stable and can led to increase in usage.

Increasing awareness among users to avert damage to smartphone screen is another factor responsible for rising demand of screen protectors. Premium smartphones are expensive and are handled with extreme care to prevent any damage to the screen. Longer screen time and frequent use of smartphones in everyday life has increased risk of accidents, that can damage the screen. Rising demand for strong, durable, scratch proof screen protectors has led to introduction of a wide range of materials that are used by market players to produce screen protectors. These factors can increase the demand for screen protectors which is expected to accelerate revenue growth of the market.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Million Units; 2018-2030)

2D

5D

3D

Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Million Units; 2018-2030)

Glass

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Ceramic

Hydrogel

Nano Liquid

Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Million Units; 2018-2030)

21 mm

26 mm

33 mm

48mm

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Tons, 2018–2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

