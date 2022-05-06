GRACE ELIZABETH TO BECOME NATIONAL OVARIAN CANCER COALITION’S GLOBAL AWARENESS AMBASSADOR
Fashion Model Grace Elizabeth becomes the NOCC's Global Awareness Ambassador, dedicated to spreading awareness and education to empower the next generation.
Early detection is KEY to a successful treatment and recovery, but unfortunately, the symptoms can be quite mild until the cancer has progressed into more aggressive stages.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since receiving the news that her mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, Grace Elizabeth has been steadfast in her mission to share their collective experience and help raise awareness for a disease that many are unaware of. “Early detection is KEY to a successful treatment and recovery, but unfortunately, the symptoms can be quite mild until the cancer has progressed into more aggressive stages,” said Grace Elizabeth, “This is why it’s so important for women everywhere to be educated on the signs, symptoms, and risk factors.”
— Grace Elizabeth, NOCC Global Awareness Ambassador
Grace Elizabeth’s newly-established partnership with the NOCC allows her to use her platform to educate the public on ovarian cancer and ensure that people around the world have the power to advocate for themselves and their loved ones. "We are honored to have Grace Elizabeth's voice and partnership in shining much-needed light on this devastating disease," said Melissa Aucoin, CEO. "Reaching women and empowering today's generation in communities across the globe is not only our shared passion but critical to NOCC's vision in which no woman ever loses her life to ovarian cancer."
There is currently no detection test for ovarian cancer, and anyone born female is at risk for this disease. When caught early, the five-year survival rate is 93 percent, so early awareness and education must be shared worldwide to ensure that everyone has the knowledge to assess their risk and take action. On Sunday, May 8th at 1 pm ET, NOCC and Grace Elizabeth will take to Instagram live for a panel discussion with other survivors and caregivers on World Ovarian Cancer Day. The discussion will focus on the patient and caregiver experiences and provide actionable steps that others can take to help spread the word on this global day of action.
About NOCC: Since 1991, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) has provided support to thousands of cancer survivors, delivered millions of educational resources, and connected with countless local community partners to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. The NOCC is an influential national advocate for patients, survivors, caregivers, and their families struggling with ovarian cancer and remains steadfast in its mission "to save lives through the prevention and cure of ovarian cancer, and to improve the quality of life for survivors and caregivers." At the NOCC, our teal team leads with our values and unique experiences to provide support and education across all communities, ensuring that every woman is empowered to advocate for their health. For more information, please visit www.ovarian.org or call 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426) and follow the NOCC on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
About Grace Elizabeth: Hailing from Florida, Grace Elizabeth is one of the most notable American models of the current era. After a significant appearance for Miu Miu for her debut runway season in 2016, she immediately became one of the most sought-after talents by top photographers like Steven Meisel, landing covers for numerous editions of Vogue, V Magazine, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar. She also fronted campaigns for Chanel, Etro, Max Mara, Michael Kors, Versace, and many more. Simultaneously, she became the primary spokesmodel for Victoria’s Secret’s PINK line, and landed one of the most coveted industry accolades - a beauty contract with Estee Lauder in 2018 that remains ongoing. Today, Grace Elizabeth continues to show command both on and off the runway, maintaining her in-demand status with rare longevity. She also puts in great effort towards the fight against ovarian cancer, a disease that has afflicted her family in recent years. Grace can be found on Instagram.
