MEDITATION EXPERT, SISTER DR. JENNA, BECOMES AMBASSADOR FOR VIOME
Sister Dr. Jenna joins Viome, as ambassador, on a mission to help people live a healthy and disease-free lifeSILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sister Dr. Jenna, meditation expert, spiritual leader, renowned speaker, author, radio host, and TV personality, is now an ambassador for the health and wellness company, Viome. On a life-long mission to offer a perspective on wellness, healthy living, spirituality, self-help, meditation, empowerment, and to focus on people who have overcome significant obstacles as well as those making a difference in their communities, Sister Dr. Jenna begins a journey with a company that seeks to spread healthy lifestyle products and services to those around the world.
"In life, you come across people who inspire you to make a difference," says Sister Dr. Jenna explaining why she is excited about this new opportunity and why she chose to align with Viome.
From one meaningful connection that started with an interview between Sister Jenna and Naveen Jain, founder of VIOME, a union was born. Sister Jenna recalls the inner bond when Naveen shared his heartfelt story of his mother's health and how he was determined to help in her healing. It touched the wellness leader deeply, reminiscing, "I have always wanted to help my mother heal. When I heard about Viome and its enormous impact in helping us become healthier, I became curious."
Explaining why she chose to align with the company, Sister Dr. Jenna confides her experience by saying, "After I began to use the supplements, I began feeling such a change in my energy and feelings. A few years back, I endured a "health opportunity," and in my heart, I felt the food I was consuming might be contributing to the illness. After reviewing Viome and seeing its breakthrough process, I was more than honored to become an official ambassador. As an ambassador, I will thrive on supporting inner and outer well-being. I hope the world will benefit from using Viome."
Viome is a world-class team of founders, scientists, translational scientists, nutritionists, researchers, doctors, and advisors focused on a single mission: to help people live a healthy, disease-free life. They provide health insights, personalized food recommendations, and precision supplements formulated just for you.
To find more information about VIOME, visit https://www.viome.com/
To learn more about Sister Jenna and the services she offers, visit http://americameditating.org and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
