Medical Wellness Market is worth US$ 1.1 Tn and is expected to reach US$ 4.3 Tn by 2031

The global "Medical Wellness Market" is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.1% and reach US$ 4.3 Tn by the year 2021-2031. With the way in which healthcare data gets accumulated these days (which could be inclusive of medical IoT solutions, DICOM files, and patient records), ultra-modern platforms like data fabrics are in the offing, so that distributed and structured data could be well-managed. This would be healthcare industry’s situation in the upcoming period.

As per Persistence Market Research’s latest industry analysis, the global medical wellness market was valued at over US$ 1 Tn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period (2021-2031)

Wellness includes activities that improve health, quality of life, and level of human happiness. Nowadays, people are focusing on the preventive and proactive aspects of health, and the health economy is integrated into the industrial sector. Key areas of wellness include wellness tourism, fitness, complementary and alternative medicine, lifestyle wellness, spa and rejuvenation industry, workplace wellness, etc.

Service providers are focusing on introducing effective services that would meet consumer demand and give satisfactory outcomes.

For instance, in July 2020, Daybreak Health launched an online mental health therapy for teens amid the COVID-19 pandemic’s mental health crisis.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Personal care, beauty and anti-aging services are expected to rise at a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period (2021–2031).

Based on age group, the adults segment accounted for the highest share of 66.8% in 2021.

Among the applications, therapeutic wellness gained popularity accounting for 66.8% of market share and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period at a growth rate of 12%.

Based on client, domestic clients gained the highest revenue share of 53.7% at a growth rate of 12%.

North America holds a major share in the global medical wellness market and a similar trend is expected to continue.

“Growing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and inclination toward wellness technology are expected to boost demand for medical,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Key Questions Answered in the Medical Wellness Market Report

How is the Medical Wellness Market expected to grow over the projected period?

What direction is the Medical Wellness Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Medical Wellness Market in future?

What are the key market drivers in the Medical Wellness Market?

What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Medical Wellness Market manufacturers?

What are the key developments and trends taking over the Medical Wellness Market?

Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Medical Wellness Market?

Market Competition

To gain large revenue shares in the medical wellness market, leading service providers continue to rely upon acquisitions, collaboration, alliances, and service launches to provide access to safe services. Concerns of patients regarding safety are being taken care of. Many small as well as large companies, are investing in this niche market.

